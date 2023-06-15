Give Me Jesus Project

In November 2022, First United Methodist of Opelika celebrated 40 years of Rick Lane’s ministry serving youth in Lee County. At the same time, the members were presented with an opportunity to carry T-shirts with the lyrics to Lane’s favorite song, “Give me Jesus.” While the members said T-shirts “are not our typical product line,” they knew this would be a fun passion project. The members said they wanted this to be an opportunity to give back to youth in the area, like their inspiration, Lane. The church’s store has long supported Big House as its go-to charity for large projects. Church members said they were “honored” to present Big House a check for $300 from the sale of the “Give me Jesus” T-shirt project on Thursday, June 8.