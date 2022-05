CyberZone, Opelika’s local arcade which had been closed the last 11 months due to widespread water damage, reopens its doors on Friday, May 20, in conjuction with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. The grand re-opening will commence with a ribbon cutting, followed by Food Truck Friday outside and laser tag/arcade fun inside CyberZone from 4 to 11 p.m. The business opened its doors for a media preview event last Thursday, May 12.

2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening 2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening 2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening 2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening 2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening 2022-05-12 CyberZone ReOpening