Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opens First Drive-Thru in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY

FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

AUBURN —

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, opened its first Auburn location on Tuesday, July 12.

The 4,975-square-foot restaurant is located at 1678 S. College St. It is owned and operated locally by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester. With this newest opening, the Texas-based restaurant group has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.

The Auburn location will be home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brand and will offer drive-thru, dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves delicious Mexican fare including its famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a childrens’ menu featuring entrees children will enjoy is also available. The drive-thru will offer a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant for dine-in or to-go orders.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving margaritas, cocktails and ice-cold beer. The Auburn location will feature four frozen margarita machines with classic flavors such as lime, strawberry and mango, as well as signature frozen margaritas including the Beerita, Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle; Fuzzy Mosa, a Fuzzy Driver mango margarita with a dunked sparkling wine bottle; Walk of Shameson, Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle and a Jameson floater; and Island Sunset, a strawberry margarita with peach and Malibu coconut rum.

“We think the community is really going to love Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s scratch-made food and chill vibes, and we are excited to open one in Auburn,” Maddox said. “Adding a drive-thru allows us to serve our guests even more conveniently, and we are thrilled to be the first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to do so.”

To celebrate, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop hosted an official grand opening on July 12, where the first 50 guests in line for the dining room received free tacos for a year and a complimentary Auburn-themed Fuzzy’s T-shirt. Doors opened at 10am.

When guests enter the space, they’ll notice repurposed wood features with industrial Edison light bulbs adorning the ceiling and vintage custom piping shelving. Additionally, a climate-controlled patio bar with garage doors allows guests to enjoy the space year round.

The Auburn location will offer service seven days a week. The hours of operation for the dining room are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

GARG and Maddox will also open a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Albany, Georgia, later this year, with plans to open up to four more units in the next 12 months.

“The new Auburn location is a true testament to how flexible the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop footprint can be,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Richard’s experience with fast casual restaurants and franchised brands makes him the perfect partner to open our first true drive-thru. We look forward to continuing to expand with Richard and making Fuzzy’s Taco Shop even more accessible to the Southeast.”

For any questions, please call Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 334-310-1744. Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with specials and local happenings. For a full list of locations, please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

ABOUT FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.