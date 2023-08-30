Friday Night Lights Recap: Week 1

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY —

Several area high school football teams began their seasons last weekend. Auburn, Beauregard, Beulah and Loachapoka each rolled to easy victories and a 1-0 start to the 2023 season.

Opelika and Smiths Station were less fortunate, and enter week two of the season aiming to erase the taste of defeat from their memories.

Glenwood continued its winning way to improve to 2-0, and Lee-Scott enjoyed the week off before its next matchup against Monroe Academy on Friday, Sept. 1.

Editor’s Note: Full recaps of the Opelika, Glenwood and Smiths Station games can be found on pages B1 and B2, or online by clicking the “Sports” tab at opelikaobserver.com.

AUBURN 39 | HOOVER 14

The Auburn High Tigers, ranked No. 2 overall for Alabama 7A teams in the state according to maxpreps.com rankings, traveled to take on Hoover (7A) as they opened the season Friday, Aug. 25. The Tigers defeated the Buccaneers 39-14 behind a dominate defensive showing and well-rounded offensive explosion. The defense that was spearheaded by senior defensive lineman Akeem White, who finished with two sacks, seven total tackles and an interception. Senior Jackson Mills added an interception of his own to help the Tigers win the turnover battle two to one. The offense was led by first-year starting quarterback, junior Jackson Kilgore, who finished the game completing 19-of-29 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Killgore added 23 yards and another touchdown on the ground to contribute to the Tigers’ 126 total yards rushing. Most of the contest’s action was crammed into the first quarter, where Hoover would register its two and only touchdowns; Conversely, Auburn posted 26 points in the first period. The Tigers capped a good team display with 13 more points in the fourth quarter as they dispatched the Buccaneers on the road. Auburn opens its home game account this Friday, Sept. 1, when it welcomes region foe Enterprise to Duck-Samford Stadium at 7 p.m.

BEAUREGARD 29 | SELMA 6

Beauregard (5A) kicked off the weekend’s slate of games Thursday night against Selma (5A) at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The Hornets jumped on the Saints in the first half, taking a 23-6 advantage into the locker room at the halftime break. Beauregard posted a second half shutout, and added a final score in the fourth quarter, to leave the Capitol city with a 29-6 win. The Hornets used the run game to much effect against Selma, as four rushers combined for 131 total yards on the ground. Senior running back Jayden Doolittle and junior running back ZJ Grady combined for 123 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as Beauregard’s lead one-two punch. Doolittle added a receiving touchdown from senior quarterback Trent Moulton, who finished the game 3-of-4 passing with 72 yards and one score. Defensively, senior Brandon Dixon led the Hornets with 12 tackles and a sack, while junior Calib Piner followed closely with nine tackles and freshman JJ Jones secured the defense’s only interception. Beauregard returns to the field for a home game Friday, Sept. 1, against non-region foe Central of Hayneville (1A).

BEULAH 35 | ABBEVILLE 12

The varsity Beulah Bobcats (3A) are 2-0 to start the football season for the first time since 2019. The Bobcats went on the road last weekend and dispatched Abbeville (2A) 35-12. Dual threat junior quarterback led the offense, posting 146 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and adding 69 yards through the year. Overall, the defense recorded a sack, two fumble recoveries and one interception courtesy of senior linebacker Hunter Brown. Next, Beulah faces local foe Loachapoka (1-0, 1A) Friday, Sept. 1, at home.

LOACHAPOKA 32 | LAFAYETTE 12

Loachapoka (1A) moved to 1-0 on the 2023 season when it defeated LaFayette (2A) on the road Saturday, Aug. 26, by a score of 32-12. A commitment to the run game led six “Poka” rushers to combine for 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. High profile senior defensive lineman Jamari Payne led the team in tackles, recorded a sack and ran back an interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to round out the dominant defensive showing from Loachapoka. Loachapoka will travel to Beulah Friday, Sept. 2, in a clash of two local teams aiming to improve to 2-0.