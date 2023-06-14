Free Lunch Program Provides Meals for Children

LEE COUNTY —

Lee County Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to area children ages 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided at the following schools:

• Beauregard Elementary School

• Beauregard High School

• Beulah Elementary School

• East Smiths Station Elementary

• Loachapoka High School

• Sanford Middle School

• Smiths Station High School.

Breakfast is served from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Central time with lunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central time.

Meals will be available June 15 and 16 this week and June 20 through 23 the week following.

Parents and guardians can contact individual schools for more information if needed. Transportation to the schools is not provided unless the child is enrolled in a summer program at these sites