Four Premonitions for Auburn Spring Football Practice

BY DANIEL LOCKE

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

The temperature is starting to dance around the 80-degree mark, and that can only mean one thing: It is once again time for spring football on The Plains.

Spirits are high around the Auburn football program. There is a lot more enthusiasm surrounding the Tigers than there normally would be for a team that is coming off a 5-7 season. With Hugh Freeze’s first season at the helm of the program, a roster that is expected to be improved, and it being the last season of the current SEC schedule structure, there are plenty of storylines going into the 2023 football season.

Last year was not an ideal year for the Tigers. The program had its second-straight losing season, which included multiple blowout losses — a few of them happening at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after week nine, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams stepped up as the interim head coach. This change increased hope in the program.

Auburn hired Freeze as its next head coach in December. The program saw an instant uptick in recruiting and finished with the No. 17-ranked recruiting class and No. 4-ranked transfer portal class, according to 24/7 Sports.

Auburn will have some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball this season. Linebackers Owen Pappoe and Eku Leota, defensive lineman Derrick Hall and Colby Wooden, running back Tank Bigsby and kicker Anders Carlson represented Auburn in the NFL Combine earlier this month.

The roster has some question marks, but the answers are coming together.

PREMONITION NO. 1: THE RUNNING BACK ROOM IS LOADED.

Tank Bigsby will leave a hole to fill, no doubt. Bigsby rushed for 834, 1,099 and 970 yards in his three seasons with the Tigers. Auburn is in good hands at the position, however. Jarquez Hunter is expected to take the most carries for the Tigers in 2023. Hunter rushed for 675 yards and seven touchdowns off 104 carries last season. Damari Alston will see an increased role this season; USF transfer Brian Battie and incoming freshman Jeremiah Cobb will also see the field.

PREMONITION NO. 2: CAMDEN BROWN WILL GET A LOT OF TARGETS.

Brown caught nine passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns last season. Those are not eye-catching numbers, but Brown has the opportunity to be wide receiver No. 1 this spring in what is an unproven wide receivers group. He has the frame and the skill to be huge for the wide receiver group this season.

PREMONITION NO. 3: THE NEW AND IMPROVED OFFENSIVE LINE IS GETTING IT DONE.

The offensive line has been one of the biggest causes of concern for the Tigers for a few seasons. For the last two years, the unit has been one of the worst in the SEC. Freeze wasted no time improving this group. Auburn landed three four-star transfers: Avery Jones from East Carolina, Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky and Dillon Wade from Tulsa. The Tigers also have some incoming freshmen who are expected to make an impact. Four-star recruit Connor Lew will likely see the field immediately. Jeremiah Wright will likely be the only returner to keep their spot on the starting offensive line.

PREMONITION NO. 4: THE STARTING QUARTERBACK MIGHT NOT BE ON THE ROSTER YET.

The QB room still has a lot of questions to be answered. T.J. Finley is still on the roster but will likely transfer out after spring practice. Robby Ashford played well, but a new offensive staff may want to go in a different direction. Sophomore Holden Geriner might transfer out as well if he doesn’t have a role in the new system. Hank Brown is an incoming three-star freshman who was committed to play for Freeze at Liberty. There is a good chance that Freeze and staff turn to the portal to add another QB to the roster. Auburn’s annual A-Day scrimmage is scheduled for April 8. There will be a lot of eyes on the team as they begin a new era.