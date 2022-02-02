FetchMe Now Offering Alcohol Delivery Services

CONTRIBUTED TO

FetchMe, the 5-year-old Auburn-based online ordering, delivery and marketing company announced that Alabama residents now have access to one hour delivery of beer, spirits and wine from local businesses.

“We’re excited to make one-hour alcohol delivery of wine, beer and spirits from licensed local retailers and restaurants in Alabama become a reality for customers 21 years and older.” said Harrison Evola, president and CEO of FetchMe.

As a company in Alabama focused on providing a one-hour alcohol delivery service solely for local merchants, FetchMe is committed to completing every order with the proper protocol to ensure safe and responsible consumption for customers.

“We’re thrilled to work with FetchMe as we bring alcohol delivery to Alabama,” said Becky Sharp, owner, John Emerald Distillery Company. “We’ve heard consistently from customers that they are looking for more convenience as they order from John Emerald Distillery Company.”

“Now whether they’re in the store and looking for FetchMe to bring their order home or ordering from their home for in-person gatherings, FetchMe can help our customers make the most of their time with one-hour delivery of the alcohol beverages,” said Zamil Ali, owner of Z&Z Tobacco & Spirits.

With the launch of FetchMeAlcohol, customers now have the ability to place an online order to be delivered within one-hour. Customers can choose their preferred beverages online from select alcohol retailers on the FetchMeAlcohol website delivery platform. The order will then be scheduled for delivery and a FetchMe Fetcher, certified to safely and accurately deliver alcohol, will bring the items directly to their door. FetchMeAlcohol will continue to expand alcohol delivery to include additional alcohol products and alcohol retailers in Alabama, giving customers access to even more products. Retailers interested in Alcohol delivery in Alabama should go to FetchMeAlcohol for more information.

FetchMeAlcohol Customers must be at least 21 years old to order or accept alcohol deliveries and will be required to present identification upon delivery. Fetchers who wish to deliver orders containing alcohol will complete a training program approved by the Alabama ABC Board on topics like identifying underage individuals, intoxicated persons, and fake or altered identification.

ABOUT FETCHME

FetchMe is an online ordering, delivery, and marketing company dedicated to supporting local area restaurants,breweries, package stores, distilleries, their customers, and the communities at large. Online orders for food from local restaurants can be made at www.FetchMeDelivery.com. Online orders for alcohol beverages can be made at www.FetchMeAlcohol.com.

FetchMe also offers digital marketing solutions at FetchMeMarketing.com to enable our restaurant and Alcohol retail partners to reach new customers and build awareness for their business.