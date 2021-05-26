The conflicting reports concerning the proposed National Commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, include: Senator McConnell’s “House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal;” Congressman Mike Rogers’ “a partisan commission;” Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s “I am proud to join my colleagues in voting to make [the] commission a reality.”

The bipartisan legislative proposal (HR 3233) to establish an independent commission was sponsored in the House by Mississippi Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson and co-sponsored by New York Republican Congressman John Katko. According to the New York Daily News of May 19: “’This is a fair and necessary legislation,’ Katko said on the House floor before the vote. ‘I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill.’” According to the website of the Library of Congress (Congress.gov), Roll Call Vote #154 results were 252 “Yes” and 175 “No,” with 35 Republicans voting “Yes.”

Action in the U.S. Senate is pending. In the interest of acquiring a clear understanding of this legislation, all voters should access and read the brief text of HR 3233 at Congress.gov. Each Alabama voter can also convey your comments to Alabama Senators Shelby and Tuberville. An effective and viable democracy requires informed voters who participate in the democratic process.

David Newton

Auburn, Alabama