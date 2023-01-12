EAH Lanier Acute Rehab Unit Nationally Ranked as a Top Rehab Hospital

CONTRIBUTED BY EAH LANIER ACUTE REHAB UNIT

The Lanier Acute Rehabilitation Unit, in collaboration with Lifepoint Health, recently announced it has ranked in the top 10% of over 850 inpatient rehabilitation facilities that qualified to be ranked in the database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR) for 2022.

“We are so pleased with this recognition of our team’s hard work to provide the best care for our patients and our community,” said Amy Hayes, program director for the EAMC Lanier Acute Rehab Unit. “It is truly a reflection of our staff’s dedication, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted every aspect of health care.”

The unit’s top-performer designation is based on its ranking in the top deciles of UDS for the Medical Rehabilitation Program Evaluation Model (PEM Score), a report card for rehabilitation settings. This means its patients get outstanding care, designed to help them regain as much function as possible.

Facilities with top-performing PEM scores have more patients exceed their functional outcomes of self-care and mobility based on their diagnoses, and more of them get to go home following rehab instead of to another level of inpatient care.

“Lanier’s PEM score is an amazing report card for the delivery of quality patient care that is effective, timely and efficient,” Hayes said.

ABOUT LANIER ACUTE REHABILITATION UNIT

The Acute Rehabilitation Unit (ARU) is a 17-bed, all-private-room facility overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Located on the EAMC-Lanier campus, the ARU serves the residents of Alabama and Georgia by helping facilitate recovery from illness and injury and restore function and safety both at home and in the community. The rehab team offers patients and their families personalized care in an effort to help maximize independence.

ABOUT LIFEPOINT HEALTH

LifePoint Health is a leader in community-based care and driven by a mission of making communities healthier. The diversified health care delivery network spans 28 states and includes more than 60 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 170 additional sites of care across the health care continuum.