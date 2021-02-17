Del Ranch shooting suspect arrested

Contributed by the

Lee County Sherriff’s Office

A suspect in the late December 2020 shooting at the Del Ranch Bar in the Smiths Station area has been taken into custody. On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Clark County, Nevada authorities notified Lee County Sheriff’s investigators that they had Alex Omari Rutledge (20) of Phenix City in custody in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigators are working in concert with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office to initiate the process of extradition to have Rutledge returned to the State of Alabama. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at approximately 3:51 a.m. CST on Dec. 26, 2020, reporting a shooting. Responding deputies discovered two victims inside the bar who had suffered gunshot wounds. The subsequent investigation resulted in the development of Alex Omari Rutledge as a suspect. A warrant charging Rutledge with Assault First Degree was issued Dec. 30, 2020.

Anyone with information in this case or any other crime is requested to contact Lee County Sheriff Investigations at 334-749-5651 or the Crimestoppers of Central Alabama at 334-215- STOP (7867).