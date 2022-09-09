Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans

Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and
remember two special days in the month of September. The first
date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day.
Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack.
We must pause and remember all those who perished in that
attack on the Twin Towers and honor all family members who
may have suffered a lost. We will never forget.
The second date is POW-MIA Recognition Day. This is always
the third Friday in September. This is a commitment and
sacrifice made by our nation’s prisoners of war and those who
are still missing in action. POW-MIA Day is one of six days
specified by law which the black POW-MIA flag shall be flown
over all federal facilities and cemeteries, post offices and
military installations. There is a ceremony that can be presented
by any veterans’ service organization. This is called the Missing
Man Table Ceremony. If any group or organization is interested
in this presentation, please contact a group in our area. This
would include American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars,
Disabled Veterans and their auxiliaries.
Sherry Jiles, President
VEW Auxiliary 5732
Opelika