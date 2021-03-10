Curtis House, extension office provide Junior Master Gardener program

By Robert Noles

Last Saturday, The Curtis House and Alabama Extension Agency joined hands to provide a nine-week course for children in the neighborhood from ages 5 to 16 to become Junior Master Gardeners. The classes will be divided up into groups according to age.

Sixteen children turned out to take part in the Junior Master Gardener program to learn about plants and how to grow a garden. The groups also learn about food and nutrition. Even though this was the first week of nine, newcomers for the next eight weeks are welcome according to Pala Lopes, Alabama Extension SNAP-N Educator for Lee and Russell County. Assisting Lopes were Adrian Brown and Jeremy Gray, both from the Curtis House.

For information, visit www.thecurtishouse.org or their Facebook page. Also, donations to assist in purchasing materials for the classes and box gardens can be made through the website. The Curtis House is a 501(C3) organization.