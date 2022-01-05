Cox, Wire Road Roundabout Now Open

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF AUBURN

The new roundabout at the intersection of Cox and Wire roads opened on Jan. 4.

Temporary delays should be anticipated over the next few weeks as the contractor puts the finishing touches on the intersection improvements.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as work continues and as travelers adjust to the new traffic pattern.

TIPS FOR ROUNDABOUT USE:

• Slow down when approaching a roundabout,

• Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists,

• Yield to circulating traffic when entering, and

• Use turn signal to indicate intent to exit.