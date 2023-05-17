Community Foundation Grants Funds for Disaster Relief

CONTRIBUTED BY CFEA

LEE COUNTY —

The Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA) recently granted funds from its Disaster Fund to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to purchase refrigerators in the new and renovated EOC (Emergency Operations Center) building.

When there are threats to Lee County, such as severe weather events or any situation requiring disaster response coordination, this agency is on the job 24/7 and needs to have access to refrigerated foods.

“CFEA was happy to be able to provide this funding,” said CFEA President Barbara Patton. “We appreciate all that the Lee County Emergency Management does in times of emergencies, and all the planning and training that go into being ready for these events.”

The primary mission of the agency is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect the community from all hazards.

“We are so thankful for the support from the Community Foundation of East Alabama,” said Rita Smith, director of EMA. “Our new Emergency Operations Center is here to serve all the citizens of Lee County and our first responders, and we are so blessed to have it.”

To learn more about the Community Foundation of East Alabama, visit www.cfeastalabama.org. The organization is headquartered at the Southside Center for the Arts, located at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika.