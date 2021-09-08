Collagen 101: Top 10 Things to Know

By BRADLEY ROBERTSON

I started seeing Dr. Ron Herring in Opelika back in early spring for shoulder pain I had been having. Dr. Herring is a chiropractor and has been taking care of our community since 1981. He began assisting my husband years ago and I figured he could help me out too.

I have been a runner since my teen years and just like every day walking, the impact over time is taking its toll on my joints. As helpful as Dr. Herring has been to restore my shoulder, he has also given me bits of knowledge along the way on daily health and body care.

Dr. Herring asked me one day, “have you heard of collagen?” Of which I responded, “I’ve heard of it, but tell me about it.”

He proceeded to tell me all about joint health and the loss of collagen after the age of 40. And since I turned 40 just last year, it was worth the effort to deep dive into the subject for the sake of this one, good body I have.

I have done a little investigation for you dear readers. One that began with the wise words of Dr. Herring and one I hope you bring into your own daily life to help you care for your one, good body too.

Here are is my top 10 on collagen and why it’s important to know about it.

1. Collagen is a protein and helps support skin, bones, tendons, ligaments and muscles.

2. Collagen is also found in blood vessels, as well as your cornea and teeth.

3. Collagen comes from the Greek word “kolla” which means glue. It is this “glue” factor that keeps joints healthy as well as good elasticity in the skin.

4. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, as well as a lower quality collagen, causing joints to become less stable and skin to become wrinkled and aged.

5. Loss of collagen translates into loss of tissue structure and our entire bodies are made of tissues.

6. Some lifestyle behaviors destroy collagen, such as excess sun exposure, smoking and eating too much sugar or refined carbs.

7. At some point, it’s best to replenish our collagen to maintain overall health in our body systems.

8. The best way to replenish collagen is through supplements.

9. Collagen supplements can come in a pill, a powder (to mix into drinks or food) or a drink form.

10. Choosing a collagen supplement helps to maintain healthy and younger looking skin and keeps joints strong, flexible and possibly free of pain.

Once I learned all this new information, I began taking a collagen supplement daily. I have the powder form that I add into my coffee or oatmeal, and I have a drink form that I can take daily as well.

I soon realized that I was focused on the visual aspects of aging and not the internal. If we don’t care for our bodies from the inside out, then the outside won’t be much help to us.

Maintaining our health today is so very important. I hope to continue this series to inspire you to keep a check on your body during this fall and winter COVID season.

Where does your health stand and what’s one thing you can alter today to better care for you?