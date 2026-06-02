Letter to the editor: concerns about primary elections, voter participation

OPINION —

In Lee County’s most recent sheriff election cycle, voters participated in party primaries to select nominees for the general election. In practice, the outcome was effectively decided in the Republican primary because no Democratic candidate appeared on the general election ballot.

The sheriff is a countywide constitutional office that affects public safety, law enforcement priorities, emergency response and community trust. Every resident is governed by that office regardless of party affiliation.

Thousands of Lee County residents participated in the Democratic primary. They fulfilled their civic responsibility, but their participation did not extend to the final decision over who would serve as sheriff.

It is fair to note that the Democratic Party did not field a candidate in this race, and parties do bear responsibility for ensuring competitive elections. But that fact does not resolve the underlying issue: voters who participated in good faith through the Democratic primary had no meaningful role in the final selection.

This concern would remain the same if the roles were reversed. If only a Democratic primary determined the outcome, Republican voters would face the same lack of meaningful input in choosing a countywide official.

In heavily one-party counties, primary elections often function as the de facto general election, with the actual general election being a mere formality. One reform worth considering is making the sheriff’s office nonpartisan, so candidates appear on the general election ballot without party labels, or otherwise structuring the process so that all voters retain a meaningful voice in selecting countywide officials. That would ensure broader participation in choosing officials who serve the entire community.

This is not about any one candidate or party. It is about whether our system still reflects the principle that all voters should have a voice in selecting countywide leadership.

Jordan Strong

Lee County