Opelika approves nearly $1.9 million in equipment, road projects

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council on Tuesday approved a series of expenditures and agreements, including a $688,879 purchase of Tasers and related equipment for the Opelika Police Department and a $1.22 million contract for improvements to the Waverly Parkway and Dunlop Drive intersection.

Consent Agenda

The Opelika City Council approved the following items on the consent agenda:

A downtown street closure request for the Juneteenth Celebration on June 19

A lease and repair/service agreement for a robotic turf mowing system for the Public Works Department from Automated Outdoor Solutions, LLC for services on an as needed basis

• A bid from AGX Siteworx in the amount of $1,222,586 for improvements to the Waverly Parkway and Dunlop Drive intersection

• A bid from AGX Siteworx in the amount of $1,222,586 for improvements to the Waverly Parkway and Dunlop Drive intersection Expense reports from various city departments

A sole-source purchase from Axon Enterprises Inc. of Tasers, related equipment and training for the Opelika Police Department in the amount of $688,879

A memorandum of understanding with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning for participation in a Career Skills Program; and

• A $2,000 special appropriation to GEMS Empowered for the Juneteenth Celebration.

Public Hearings and Resolutions

The council held public hearings and later approved resolutions related to:

The demolition of structures located at 500-A and 500-B Martin Luther King Blvd.

Weed abatement assessments for 500-A and 500-B Martin Luther King Blvd.; and

A weed abatement assessment for 1211 Magnolia St.

Mayor’s Comments

Mayor Eddie Smith highlighted upcoming community events scheduled for June 6 including Touch-A-Truck, Burger Wars in the downtown area, an antique car show at Heritage House and a survivor’s rally for Spencer Cancer Center at Spring Villa Lodge.

Citizen’s Comments

Opelika residents continued voicing concerns about proposed data center developments during the citizen comment period.

Henrietta Snipes thanked the council for its support of the Juneteenth celebration scheduled for June 19.