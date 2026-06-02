Auburn approves $1.52 million drainage project

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — A substantial drainage infrastructure project expected to disrupt nearby residents will move forward after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.52 million construction contract.
The project, to be performed by JLD Enterprises, includes demolition, excavation, drainage improvements, utility relocation, roadway and driveway restoration, traffic control and erosion prevention measures.
The council did not provide definitive start and completion dates for the project.
The scope of work includes extending the culvert to construct temporary bypass lanes for E. University Drive to keep traffic flowing as construction proceeds. During that time, the northeastern entrance and exit to Summertrees Drive will be effectively closed, and residents will be affected for most of the project’s duration.
According to city officials, efforts to route traffic on E. University Drive around the project are intended to prevent long-term detours and minimize traffic issues during construction.
Once work on the culvert is completed, E. University Drive will revert to its current traffic pattern, and the temporary lanes will be removed.
City officials said the contract came in approximately $1.38 million below the project’s budget estimate.
In other news, the council:
- Commended the Auburn High School girls’ track and field team for winning the Class 7A state championship.
- Commended the Auburn High School girls’ soccer team for winning the Class 7A state championship.
- Commended the Auburn High School boys’ soccer team for winning the Class 7A state championship.
- Approved retail beer and table wine licenses for Fuel X, which is located at 171 E. Glenn Ave.
- Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hattie B’s, which is located at 121 N. College St.
- Approved a $150,000 contract with Barge Design Solutions for the FY26 Stormwater Condition Assessment.
- Appointed Richmond Gunter to the Water Works Board. His term begins on June 22 and ends on June 21, 2032.
- Approved a commercial and entertainment use for Tiger Spirits Hemp, which is located at 600 Webster Road, to sell consumable hemp products.
- Approved an alcohol beverage license for Tiger Spirits Liquor, located at 600 Webster Road, Suite B, allowing the business to sell consumable hemp products.