Auburn approves $1.52 million drainage project

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A substantial drainage infrastructure project expected to disrupt nearby residents will move forward after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.52 million construction contract.

The project, to be performed by JLD Enterprises, includes demolition, excavation, drainage improvements, utility relocation, roadway and driveway restoration, traffic control and erosion prevention measures.

The council did not provide definitive start and completion dates for the project.

The scope of work includes extending the culvert to construct temporary bypass lanes for E. University Drive to keep traffic flowing as construction proceeds. During that time, the northeastern entrance and exit to Summertrees Drive will be effectively closed, and residents will be affected for most of the project’s duration.

According to city officials, efforts to route traffic on E. University Drive around the project are intended to prevent long-term detours and minimize traffic issues during construction.

Once work on the culvert is completed, E. University Drive will revert to its current traffic pattern, and the temporary lanes will be removed.

City officials said the contract came in approximately $1.38 million below the project’s budget estimate.

In other news, the council: