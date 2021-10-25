Charges Dropped in Relation To Noise Complaint

By Hannah Lester

Disorderly conduct charges have been dropped against Margaret Brown.

Brown turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in May after warrants were placed on noise complaints.

“The sheriff’s office received four warrants, naming Ms. Brown as a defendant, on four separate charges for disorderly conduct,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones in May. “We contacted Ms. Brown and made arrangements for her to turn herself in.”

Brown turned herself in on May 6, was booked, posted bond of $1,200 and was released.

However, the disorderly conduct charges were dropped in early October.

“The judge’s announcement in ruling was that the facts in the sworn deposition were not sufficient to state a criminal act,” Brown said in an email to the Observer.

