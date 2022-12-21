Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing 

BY HANNAH LESTER

HLESTER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY —

There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department.

“The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”

Citizens shouldn’t fear — there is no increase in the amount of the bills. Garbage fees cost citizens $220 a year, which has been the case since 2020, the county said.

“The Lee County Commission has been and remains committed to implementing the curbside cart system with NO CHANGE in the amount of the garbage fee for a period of at least two years,” the notice said.

Bills can be paid in full or quarterly at $55.50. They can be paid with walk-in cash, check, money order, e-check, debit card or credit card. There is a $3 service fee for e-checks, debit cards and credit cards. Cash will only be accepted through walk-ins.

To pay online, visit www.leeco.us. In person visits can be made from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

“With these changes, the Environmental Services Office is anticipating a very high call volume over the next several weeks,” the county said. “If you call and are unable to get through, please leave a message during our normal business hours or try your call again later. Calls will be returned in the order they are received. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”