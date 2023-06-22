CFEA Supports Local Education

This year, the Community Foundation of East Alabama distributed $39,200 in community scholarships from donor funds established within the foundation to 20 students.



“These scholarships are made possible through the generosity of our donors,” said Barbara Patton, scholarship chairman. “The investment in the education of our young people will impact each student’s future and ours. A committee of dedicated volunteer leaders are involved in making the selection of the awardees. Every selection is difficult because there are so many outstanding students and only one to award within each scholarship. We are grateful to the donors and the leaders that are committed to this process.”