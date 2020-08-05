CDBG CARES Act can provide additional revenue for small businesses

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Small businesses can apply to receive assistance through the city of Opelika for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act.

Applicants who are chosen will receive help with rent, mortgage and other business expenses if they have lost revenue due to the coronavirus.

Businesses who have lost at least 30 percent of their income due to the pandemic are eligible to apply.

The applications can be found on the city of Opelika’s website (www.opelika-al.gov), and they should be submitted by email (lthrift@opelika-al.gov). Applications can be submitted in person, but an appointment is necessary. Call (334-705-5155) to set one up.