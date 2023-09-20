Byron’s Serves Up NIL Deal

BY JAKAI SPIKES

AUBURN —



AUBURN —

In Auburn, Alabama, Byron’s Smokehouse has been a part of the family’s traditions for generations. Dependable and consistent are the words the community uses to describe this breakfast and barbecue restaurant. Griffin Speaks, an Auburn University football player, and his family have been regulars at this restaurant for years and now Speaks is accepting a NIL deal from the restaurant.

Representing Byron’s Smokehouse in this deal is a consistent customer at the restaurant, who genuinely loves everything this company represents, and is an Auburn native.

A NIL deal is when an athlete gets compensation from a company profiting off of their name, image and likeness. With that being said, for this restaurant to offer its first ever NIL deal to an athlete, shows consumers that the company believes this is an influential and responsible person.

The restaurant posted on its Instagram page ‘@byrons-smokehouse’ (Sept. 13, 2023), “Seeing as the entire Speaks family have been long time Byron’s regulars, it’s so special to us that Griffin is our first ever NIL Partnership. So with that, everyone please give a warm welcome to No. 39, Griffin Speaks!”

Picking Speaks to represent the restaurant establishes trust in the local community, because he actually was loyal to the restaurant before the deal.

Byron’s Smokehouse has been serving food in Auburn since 1989 and has never offered a NIL deal to any athlete until now. Although, why now? Griffin began his college career playing football at Baylor University, but soon after left and joined the Auburn Football team playing as a defensive back and special teams assassin. Auburn has always been home for Speaks and his family, he grew up playing in the little league in Auburn.

As of Aug. 1, 2023, Tudhope and his wife Julie became the new owners of Byron’s Smokehouse. Excited to take on the job, Kevin reminds customers that he’s grown up in Auburn and has grown a strong love for the community and people. The Tudhope family said it bases its restaurant values on the family being a deep part of the establishment. This brings even more clarity as to why Speaks was chosen for the NIL deal.

On its social media accounts, the restaurant encouraged lovers of Byron’s Smoke House to follow Speaks on all social media platforms.

Speaks will primarily be advertising deals, specials and other announcements about the restaurant on his page. Speaks will bring in a different demographic to eat at this restaurant, and that is why the owners chose him to represent the company in this manner.

“I have a good relationship with the athletics department,” Kevin said. “The one with Speaks touches on me watching him grow up, he’s my younger son’s age and he’s a local. His family and especially his dad comes into Byron’s every single day to eat. They truly are friends of ours and they are a part of this community, what better way to welcome him back from Baylor University. He’s a great kid with great Christian values; he’s a pillar of the community. In the future I will offer more NIL deals to athletes. We want to lift Speaks up, being the owner of Baumhowers I’ve already offered 17 NIL deals.

“I’m all about giving back to Auburn players. My parents would’ve loved to take care of athletes but NIL was illegal at the time. When we offer NIL deals it’s not just a money thing because we have a long term relationship.”