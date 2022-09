Tuesday, Aug. 30, a crowd gathered on the campus of Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) in Opelika for the unveiling of the Boonie Hat Coffee Cart. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and SUSCC President Todd Shacket joined Boonie Owner Luis Saavedra and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting. Boonie Hat also has a location inside of Market Street Paint Shop (owner Jim Bryson pictured left, with Saavedra, right, in top photo) located on South 8th Street in Opelika.