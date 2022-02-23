AuburnBank Headquarters Shares Progress Update

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURNBANK

AuburnBank is pleased to share more details on the redevelopment of our headquarters, which has been a staple of downtown Auburn for 115 years. Our new building at the corner of Gay Street and E. Magnolia Avenue, the AuburnBank Center, is expected to open mid-June of this year, allowing us to better serve our customers, the community and accommodate future growth. Along with the bank and our mortgage office, the AuburnBank Center will include other retail amenities on the ground floor, including Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shop.

Also, we have reached a preliminary agreement to sell a portion of our existing land to a local award-winning hotel development and management company on which they plan to develop an upscale, nationally branded lifestyle hotel that will be adjacent to the AuburnBank Center, fronting Gay Street. We believe this development will be a great addition to our site and a unique opportunity for downtown Auburn.

Once again, this redevelopment of our headquarters will continue our dedication to our customers, employees, shareholders and the Auburn community.

We know there will be a lot of questions as we finalize details around this redevelopment project. We will know more in the coming months following ongoing planning with our development team. As this initiative moves forward, we will share regular updates as appropriate and continue to provide the same quality service our customers have come to know and expect.

ABOUT AUBURNBANK CENTER

The AuburnBank Center is strategically located in downtown Auburn at the intersection of Gay Street and E. Magnolia Avenue, with easy access from I-85 and one block removed from Toomer’s Corner and the Auburn University Campus. Scheduled to open in mid-June of 2022, the 90,000 ft, four-story AuburnBank Center will offer 46,000 ft of professional office space and 5,000 ft of retail space for lease with ample parking, including the newly opened Downtown Burton Street Parking Garage with approximately 500 spaces. For more information on leasing opportunities for the AuburnBank Center, please contact Jake Taylor at J.H. Berry and Gilbert, 205-313-4377 or jtaylor@jhberry.com.