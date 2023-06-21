Auburn  Authority Applications Open Through July 3

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / DAVID D. DORTON

The Auburn City Council is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Auburn Downtown Redevelopment Authority and the Indian Pines Public Park Authority.

AUBURN DOWNTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORIY

The Auburn Downtown Redevelopment Authority aids in the revitalization and improvement of the central downtown business district. The authority is primarily used as a financing conduit to issue bonds to enable downtown projects. The authority promotes the public good and general welfare by creating a climate favorable to the location and development of new and existing trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities.

The authority has seven members that are appointed by the Auburn City Council. Members must be a resident of Auburn and must be duly qualified electors of the city of Auburn. Members serve six-year terms, and the authority meets as needed.

Those interested in serving are invited to apply online using the link at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 3. The city council will make appointments at its July 11 meeting.

INDIAN PINES PUBLIC PARK AUTHORITY

The Indian Pines Public Park Authority oversees the joint operation of the Pines Crossing (formerly Indian Pines) Golf Course facility between the city of Auburn and the city of Opelika. The authority acquires, finances, refinances, provides for, establishes, installs and manages the Pines Crossing recreational area.

The board has five members, two of whom are appointed by the city of Auburn. Two are selected by the city of Opelika, and the appointed members select the final member of the board. Members must be residents of the municipality he or she represents, and members may not be an officer of the state or any county, city or town therein while serving on the authority. Members serve four-year terms.

The board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Pines Crossing Board Room. Those interested in serving are invited to apply online using the link at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 3. The city council will make an appointment at its July 11 meeting.