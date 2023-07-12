Applications Deadline Nearing for Upcoming Leadership Lee County Class

CONTRIBUTED BY ALI RAUCH

LEE COUNTY —

Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Participants are selected based on ability, demonstrated interest in the community and potential for responsible and effective leadership.

“This program develops leaders and empowers them to have greater impact in their workplaces and in the community,” said Kristen Reeder, 2023-24 board chair of the Leadership Lee County board of directors. “Class members learn and grow so much through their participation in Leadership Lee County. From behind the scenes tours to learn about our community, to a meaningful service project they’ll work on together to fulfill a need in our community, this is a truly meaningful experience for those who go through the program.”

Applications for the upcoming Leadership Lee County class are due July 31, 2023. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee and a tuition cost of $1,200, which covers the Kick-Off Retreat, monthly sessions, materials and meals. Please allow at least 30 minutes to complete the application in its entirety. To be considered for application to the program, applicants must complete all items listed on the application form. Please direct any questions or issues with the online application to apply@leadershipleecounty.org or text 334-384-1353.

“I’m excited to see our applicant pool for this year’s Leadership Lee County class,” said Ali Rauch, board member of Leadership Lee County and president & CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. “This opportunity will allow them to learn more about this great community, form strong relationships with their classmates and most importantly, to experience personal leadership development preparing them to make Lee County an even better place to live.”

Learn more about the program and application process at www.leadershipleecounty.org.