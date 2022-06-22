Applications Available for the 2022-23 Class of Leadership Lee County

CONTRIBUTED BY LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY —

Applications are now available for the upcoming Leadership Lee County class.

Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Participants are selected based on ability, demonstrated interest in the community and potential for responsible and effective leadership.

“This program develops leaders and empowers them to have greater impact in their workplaces and in the community,” said Vicki Hudson, 2022-23 chairperson, Leadership Lee County board of directors. “Class members learn and grow so much through their participation in Leadership Lee County. They go behind the scenes to learn about our community directly from its leaders, develop their own leadership skills and then join together to serve the needs of our community.”

“I’m excited for the upcoming class to join Leadership Lee County,” said Aubrey Morrison, executive director of Leadership Lee County. “This opportunity will allow them to learn more about this great community, form strong relationships with their classmates and most importantly, to experience personal leadership development preparing them to make Lee County an even better place to live.”

Applications for the upcoming Leadership Lee County class are due July 15. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee and a tuition cost of $1,200, which covers the Kick-Off Retreat, monthly sessions, Leadercast ticket, materials and meals. Please allow at least 30 minutes to complete the application in its entirety. To be considered for application to the program, applicants must complete all items listed on the application form.

Learn more about the program and application process at www.leadershipleecounty.org. For more information, contact Aubrey Morrison at director@leadershipleecounty.org.