APD Announces Promotion to Sergeant

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / CLARENCE STEWART

AUBURN —

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is proud to announce the promotion of Officer Leonardo “Leo” Gonzalez to the rank of sergeant, effective April 16, 2023.

Gonzalez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University in 2017. In 2021, he joined the Lee County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and became a field training officer for APD. He began his employment with the Auburn Police Department as a police officer in June 2017.