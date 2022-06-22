Agent Honored for Exemplary Work Ethic

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA COOPERATIVE EXTENSION SYSTEM

BY KATIE NICHOLS

AUBURN — To teach, to conduct research and provide services to communities: These arms of the land grant mission are important to all who serve stakeholders in that capacity.

Dani Carroll, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional agent for home grounds, gardens and home pests, was honored by the Alabama Master Gardeners Association for her exceptional contributions to Master Gardener volunteers and their programming statewide.

GARY MURRAY AWARD

The Gary Murray Award for Outstanding Service and Dedication is named for the Extension agent who began the Master Gardener program in Alabama in 1981. His efforts were extraordinary. This annual award seeks to honor a non-Master Gardener who has made significant contributions to local and statewide programs.

Carroll, who is based in Lee County, has served Master Gardener volunteers and Alabama residents in many Extension capacities. During her devoted career, she served first as a county agent and now serves as a regional agent.

Kerry Smith, the Master Gardener program coordinator, said it is exciting to see someone who is so deserving receive recognition for a job well done.

“Dani is an incredible example of the impact an individual can have when they are both hard-working and passionate about their job,” Smith said. “She is not someone who seeks recognition, but she has earned it, and it is well deserved.”

A ROLE MODEL

Smith said Carroll’s work ethic is a wonderful example for new agents, as well as seasoned ones.

“Dani serves a large region of the state, so her ability to present for various state events, as well as many local Master Gardener events is truly inspiring to me,” Smith said. “Her expertise in native pollinators and home food gardens draws speaking invitations to a wide range of audiences. She is so passionate that you see, hear and feel her love for horticulture in every program she offers. Everyone benefits from Dani’s enthusiasm.”

MORE INFORMATION

To learn more about Extension Master Gardeners, visit www.aces.edu, contact your local Extension office or reach out to the regional home grounds, gardens and home pests agent.