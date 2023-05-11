7 Brew Coffee Drops into Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY REED PUBLIC RELATIONS

AUBURN —

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, last week announced the brand’s expansion to Auburn by dropping the future coffee stand on site at 1625 E. University Drive.

“At 7 Brew, we pride ourselves on creating a fun and welcoming environment for our customers and our team,” said Hayden Holtgrewe, operations leader for 7 Brew Auburn. “We can’t wait to meet the members of the Auburn community, and we are excited to hire 50 team members to help us build that environment.”

The construction crew dropped the future 7 Brew coffee stand into place May 2, preparing for an opening in early June.

More than a standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie — a caramel and vanilla breve — to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew.

The brand boasts more than 70 stands across the country. The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Auburn area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at southernbrew.7brewcareers.com.

ABOUT 7 BREW

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their daily energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, sodas and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, Arkansas, and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 70 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).