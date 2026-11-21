BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika High School girls and boys basketball teams earned victories over Valley High School on the road on Nov. 19. The Lady Bulldogs earned their second consecutive victory of the season, while the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to three games.

Fourth quarter outburst propels Lady Bulldogs to victory

Although Opelika got off to a slow start last Thursday night, Valley couldn’t keep up once the Lady Bulldogs settled in.

Nakynlee Covington scored 19 points and Kennady Caldwell added 14 as the Lady Bulldogs (2-3) took down the Lady Rams (0-2) 57-40.

Chloe Rochelle finished with 8 points, and Lyric Mitchell had 7. Zion Fears added 5, and Gabbi Brown and Jaela Holmes scored 2 each. K’leigha Kyles led Valley with 11 points.

Valley’s defense held Opelika scoreless for the first 4 minutes and 20 seconds of the game, and the Lady Rams led 11-6 after the first quarter.

“First of all, Valley has a really good team. They’re really athletic,” Opelika girls head coach Blake Smalley said. “There were times they sped us up a little bit, and I felt like once we settled into the pressure they applied, that helped.”

Fears said Valley’s quick start surprised the Lady Bulldogs.

“They came out hard and it caught us off guard, but we adjusted to it,” Fears said.

Opelika switched to a more aggressive full-court press, and by the middle of the second quarter the game had flipped. The Lady Bulldogs led 21-13 with 4:08 left in the half. Caldwell scored 10 points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers, and the 6-foot-4 Rochelle added 4. Opelika outscored Valley 24-6 in the period and led 30-17 at halftime.

Valley then began attacking the lane in the third quarter and cut the lead to 33-28. However, Covington hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to push the lead back to 36-28.

“It was huge when we hit the three,” Smalley said.

Smalley said foul trouble had sent some of Opelika’s playmakers to the bench during Valley’s run. Smalley said that while the team is deep, only two or three players can create their own shots.

Opelika kept its lead in double figures for most of the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs broke Valley’s press with sharp passing and turned steals into fast-break points. Covington scored 7 points in the period, and Mitchell added 5, including a 3-pointer. Opelika outscored Valley 21-12 in the quarter.

“We stayed motivated and kept doing what we were doing, focusing on the little details,” Fears said. “When we did that, we were fine.”

Smalley said Opelika has been up and down all season.

“We’re obviously not a finished product yet, but we’re trying to go out and get better every day,” Smalley said. “We have to speed teams up ourselves, and we have to do a good job of taking care of the ball. We’ve gotten a lot better at that this year.”

Bulldogs put together complete performance to rout Valley

Entering the game, Opelika boys head coach Wesley Button challenged his team to play a complete game start to finish. The Bulldogs (3-2) did just that, beating the Rams (0-2) 71-38 behind a balanced effort.

“We haven’t put four quarters together. We’ve had a couple of good wins, but there’s always that one quarter or that half where we don’t show up,” Button said. “Tonight, we won all four quarters. I thought the guys competed well, and they answered the bell. I’m proud of them for their effort tonight. They did exactly what we asked them to do.”

Jadarian Holloway led Opelika with 15 points, and Micah Truitt added 13. Bralen Lockhart scored 9, Brady McNally and Kairi Johnson had 8 each and London Ray added 6.

Ladarius McCray led Valley with 12 points.

Both teams pushed the pace early and attacked the rim instead of settling for jump shots. Opelika pulled ahead late in the first quarter and led 16-10 after one.

The Bulldogs’ full-court press and size inside gave Valley trouble in the second quarter, and Opelika’s lead grew quickly in the first three minutes. Holloway scored 10 points in the quarter, and Truitt added 7. Tempers flared, and both teams were called for technical fouls. Opelika led 37-18 at halftime.

Holloway said the Bulldogs came in determined to start fast after slow starts on the road earlier this season.

“In our past away games, we haven’t started out the best, and Coach made sure he drilled that into us,” Holloway said. “So we came out ready for whatever happened, whatever home cooking they tried to do, and we kept our foot on their neck the whole game.”

Opelika led 52-32 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Valley 19-6. The Bulldogs’ defense kept Valley from getting easy shots in the paint, and their offense scored on 3-pointers, layups, free throws and contested jumpers.

“Our defense tonight led to easy offense,” Button said. “A lot of our offensive efficiency in the fourth quarter was created by our defense. I didn’t feel like we shot the ball very well the first three quarters, so defense has to be there every night, and it showed up tonight.”

Five games into the season, Button said the Bulldogs’ identity has to be defense.

“This is a very tight-knit team,” Button said. “It’s no secret that we have a lot of guys coming back from last year who can fill up the basket. But our defense is going to have to be our identity. We allowed 38 points tonight, and I’m proud of that.”

Holloway said the win should help Opelika build momentum with a stretch of home games coming up.

“I feel like games like this show what our team can really be about,” Holloway said. “Our next five or six games are at home, so it’s going to be good for our confidence, and we’re going to stack up wins. Once area play comes, I feel like we’ll be amazing.”

The two schools will play in a rematch in Opelika on Monday, Nov. 30, starting at 5:30 p.m.