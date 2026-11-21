BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — LEGO enthusiasts of all ages have a new place to explore, create and connect following the opening of Bricks & Minifigs Auburn at 2560 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Owned by Lee and Whitney Drumheller, the store celebrated its grand opening Nov. 21, bringing a variety of LEGO products to the Auburn-Opelika community, including new and pre-owned sets, retired collections, individual bricks, minifigures and hard-to-find collectibles. Customers also have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade their own LEGO collections.

Lee Drumheller, who also works as a pilot with Auburn University’s Air Transportation Department, said the idea for the business grew from his desire to create a place that brings people together.

“I’ve always loved the idea of owning a business that brings people together and creates a fun experience for families,” Drumheller said. “LEGO is one of those rare things that appeals to just about everyone, regardless of age. It sparks creativity, encourages imagination, and brings back childhood memories for so many people.”

After discovering the Bricks & Minifigs franchise concept, Drumheller said he saw an opportunity to bring something different to the Auburn-Opelika area.

“We have so many young families, college students, and people who have grown up loving LEGO, but there really hasn’t been a dedicated place locally where they can buy, sell, trade, and connect with other enthusiasts,” he said.

The store features factory-sealed LEGO sets alongside pre-owned and retired sets, accessories, gifts and collectible minifigures. A bulk LEGO area allows customers to search through thousands of loose bricks to find pieces for their own creations.

Another feature is a Build-a-Minifig station, where visitors can mix and match heads, torsos, legs, hairpieces and accessories to design their own LEGO characters.

“Whether you’re a serious collector looking for a retired Star Wars set, a parent shopping for a birthday present, or a child who just wants to build something creative, we want there to be something for everyone,” Drumheller said.

Unlike traditional toy stores, Bricks & Minifigs also purchases and trades LEGO collections brought in by customers. The store accepts loose bricks, complete sets, minifigures and larger collections for evaluation.

According to Drumheller, the store’s team assesses items based on condition, completeness, demand and resale value before making an offer to purchase them or providing store credit.

The concept gives customers an opportunity to exchange LEGO products they no longer use for something different while keeping the bricks in circulation.

“It also gives LEGO bricks a second life,” Drumheller said. “Rather than having perfectly good LEGO sitting in a closet or ending up in the trash, those bricks can find a new home and inspire someone else’s creativity.”

He said the approach reflects the company’s philosophy of “Rebuild, Reuse, Reimagine.”

The Nov. 21 grand opening was planned as a family-friendly celebration featuring raffle prizes, giveaways, special surprises and a photo wall for visitors. The store’s bulk LEGO tables and Build-a-Minifig station were also among the attractions planned for the event.

Beyond retail sales, Drumheller said he hopes the store will become a gathering place for LEGO enthusiasts throughout the area.

The location includes a dedicated party room for LEGO-themed birthday celebrations. Future plans could include building competitions, themed events, school-break activities and opportunities for local enthusiasts to connect.

Drumheller said he also hopes to work with area schools, organizations and community groups to encourage creativity and hands-on learning.

“One thing I really love about LEGO is that there isn’t a right or wrong way to be creative,” he said. “Whether you’re 5 years old or 55, you can sit down with a pile of bricks and build something completely your own.”

Drumheller said the goal is to create something that goes beyond shopping — a place where families can spend time together, children can explore their imaginations and collectors can discover something unexpected.

“Ultimately, I want Bricks & Minifigs to be a place where families make memories, kids use their imaginations, and people feel excited to come back again and again,” he said.