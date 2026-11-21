BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Johnny and Mary Ellen Klinner, the parents of Air Force Maj. John “Alex” Klinner, picked up shovels on Nov. 18 alongside volunteers and partner organizations to break ground on a building that will carry their son’s name.

The Major Alex Klinner Leadership and Training Center, located at Selah, 2nd Mission Alliance’s roughly 26-acre property in Opelika, will give the faith-based nonprofit 5,000 square feet of covered, year-round space for its canine, equine and veteran programs.

Klinner, 33, grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 2011 and from Auburn University in 2016 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then joined the Air Force through ROTC in 2017 and completed pilot training in 2018.

A KC-135 pilot and instructor, he deployed in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2026 and flew 543 combat and combat support hours according to MacDill Air Force Base. Most recently, he directed the 99th Air Refueling Squadron’s standardization and evaluation program as an evaluator pilot.

Klinner and five fellow airmen were killed March 12 when their KC-135 crashed in Iraq during a combat mission. He is survived by his wife, Libby, a young son and twins.

“It’s an honor we don’t take lightly,” 2nd Mission Alliance founder and president Bill Schwenk told the crowd. “It’s an honor that we will steward the best we can.”

Schwenk, a retired Army officer and 23-year veteran, said the project began when Klinner’s former roommate asked if the organization could honor him. 2nd Mission Alliance dedicates each of its horses, buildings and structures to a veteran lost to suicide, a service member killed while serving or a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Schwenk said he agreed immediately but waited to give Klinner’s family proper time to grieve.

When Alabama Power approached the nonprofit a few months ago looking for another volunteer project, Schwenk said he felt the time had come. He prayed about the decision, called Klinner’s family and shared what the organization hoped to do.

“I didn’t want to say something to hurt them,” he said. “They were so gracious throughout the whole process.”

He admitted that he hesitated to show them the building plans, which he considered “a little extravagant” for an organization without the money to pay for them.

“I said, ‘Okay, Lord, if that’s what you want me to do, we’ll do it. We don’t have the money to do it, but we’ll do it,’” Schwenk said.

Schwenk said getting to know Klinner’s parents and Libby confirmed the man he had heard described.

“A lot of times you go to a funeral, you hear about people, and you’re like, ‘Is that really what that person was like?’ After spending time with his family, that was who he was,” he said. “Alex, like the rest of us, wasn’t perfect. But Alex loved people, and Alex tried to do the best he could to lead people and lead by example.”

Schwenk said the dedication was about honoring Klinner’s sacrifice and ensuring future generations remember him.

“I’m not going to say I’m putting his name on this building, because I’m not. I’m putting his legacy on this building,” he said. “Twenty years from now, when these kids walk in here, I have a duty and responsibility to make sure that what’s going on in these walls is love, and they see that their father’s legacy is being lived out. It mattered, and it wasn’t in vain. He’s not forgotten.”

Rather than relying solely on a traditional capital campaign, 2nd Mission Alliance has asked businesses, tradespeople and residents to contribute materials, equipment, labor and money. Schwenk said the response arrived before the project had been advertised.

Schwenk said that Alabama Power volunteers came out to the property for the second year in a row, Builders First has donated an estimated 90% of the materials used across the property and Martin Marietta donated more than 200 tons of base for the driveway and front parking lot.

Piedmont Fertilizer Company has also donated feed for the horses housed on the facility’s property.

However, Schwenk said the most impactful donation involved a longtime acquaintance who has done land work for 40 years and owns his own bulldozer. The man cleared and leveled the entire site and built the driveway and parking lot. Schwenk later learned that the volunteer had recently retired and come home because his wife’s cancer had returned, and that he takes odd jobs to cover the family’s insurance costs. He still gave two weeks of daily work to the project.

“God does that,” Schwenk said. “Make no mistake about it. That is a God thing.”

2nd Mission Alliance describes itself as a Christ-centered organization serving veterans, first responders, their families and students. Schwenk said its original aim was to combat veteran suicide, but the mission has grown to include “really anybody who comes out here and needs to be loved on.”

The new center will host working-dog training and rehabilitation, equine activities, veteran and first responder programs, volunteer training, education and community events. It will also support the group’s work with rescued working dogs and wild mustangs.

Schwenk said other ministries will be able to use the space for healing and therapy, and that an organization serving women rescued from sex trafficking has already asked to use the facilities.

“This is going to open up our ministry and how we touch people and how God touches people,” he said.

After the ceremony, Klinner’s parents joined Schwenk and representatives of Builders First and Alabama Power for the ceremonial shovels of dirt. Then Schwenk turned to the volunteers who would stay behind to work.

“Remember to smile and laugh and treat people the right way,” he told them. “I expect when these people come out here again to look at it and go, ‘Holy cow, this is a whole different place.’”

2nd Mission Alliance plans to announce additional partners, construction milestones and dedication details as the project progresses.

For more information about 2nd Mission Alliance or to donate, visit 2nd-mission.com.