Auburn residents split over proposed mosque

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A planned mosque on Mill Creek Road drew an overflow crowd of supporters and opponents to the Auburn City Council’s Nov. 17 meeting, with residents trading radically different views of their Muslim neighbors and what the project means for Auburn for well over an hour during the meeting’s citizens’ open forum.

The room was so full at one point that City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said several people waiting outside also hoped to speak. Mayor Ron Anders also twice asked the audience to stop clapping, and a police officer ordered two men in the crowd to either remain civil toward each other or leave the meeting after shouting broke out.

How the project got here

Anders addressed the mosque in a prepared statement intended to address confusion circulating on social media before the forum began.

The Auburn Islamic Center has owned the Mill Creek Road property for 12 years and recently submitted plans to build a mosque there. The center’s current home on Armstrong Street has served the congregation since 1990.

According to information published by the Auburn Islamic Center, the congregation has outgrown its current mosque, a two-story house on Armstrong Street bought in 1990. The building is at capacity for Friday prayers, and the center also runs a Sunday Islamic school with more than 80 students.

The center bought the 5-acre Mill Creek Road lot in April 2014, before the nearby Mimms Trail subdivision existed and when the land sat within a broad rural zoning district. The center says its architects have finished detailed design and engineering plans, which the city approved this summer. The center added that after the approval, it reached out to its future neighbors.

The first phase of the mosque is projected to cost more than $2.5 million. The center says it has about $635,000 in its building fund after paying architects and other design firms, and it is asking for donations so construction can begin. It has said it hoped to start building sometime before the year ends.

The center’s board deeded the land to the North American Islamic Trust, an arrangement that prompted concerns among some residents. The trust, founded in 1973 by the Muslim Students Association, holds title to roughly 300 mosques, Islamic centers and schools across the country as a waqf, or Islamic endowment.

According to the center, the property must stay dedicated to religious use and cannot be sold or repurposed, while the local board keeps full control of day-to-day operations.

Under Auburn’s zoning ordinance, mosques are classified as churches. Churches may build in the rural zoning district without approval from the planning commission or the council. The plans went instead through the city’s development review team, which Anders said applied the same standards it uses for every project.

“If you were to talk to our developers and builders in this community, they would tell you Auburn is the most difficult place to build and develop in Alabama, and the mosque faced every bit of that,” Anders said.

He cited the First and 14th Amendments and the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. That law bars local governments from restricting religious land use in ways they do not restrict comparable secular uses.

What the city can and cannot do

Much of the public concern has centered on two questions: the North American Islamic Trust, which City Attorney Paul Clark identified as the owner of the property, and where the money for the project is coming from.

Clark told the council that Alabama cities have only the powers the Legislature gives them. The state’s zoning enabling act lets cities regulate how land is used, he said, not who finances a project.

“We don’t investigate the financing of any project that comes before the city council, whether it’s a residential neighborhood, a grocery store, a gas station or a church,” Clark said.

He said while state and federal authorities could investigate a developer for criminal activity, the council cannot.

Clark then addressed online claims that the trust has ties to terrorism. He said those claims trace back to the federal prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development in Texas. In that case, prosecutors filed a list of unindicted co-conspirators that included the North American Islamic Trust. Clark said the trust was never charged, indicted or convicted, and that federal courts later found that naming it publicly on the list violated its Fifth Amendment rights.

Court records support that account. In 2009, a federal district judge in Dallas ruled that prosecutors violated the trust’s rights by filing the list publicly. In 2010, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals let that finding stand, noting that the government did not contest it. The courts did not, however, remove the trust’s name from the list.

Concerns about the owner and Islam

Anders then opened the citizens’ open forum, which allows meeting attendees to speak about any topic. Auburn residents were given the first opportunity to speak, with a three-minute limit per speaker. Several speakers said they had no objection to local Muslims having a larger place to worship but distrusted the national trust that holds the title to the land.

“My problem is this facility appears to be owned by somebody who is not one of our neighbors,” said Keisha Howell, a lifelong Lee County resident.

She said the trust had shared a bank account with the Holy Land Foundation. She also questioned whether the trust is a religious organization at all, describing it as a real estate holding company.

“If the North American Islamic people did not own this property,” she said, “I would be fine with having a mosque.”

Howell also said $12 million was paid to Hamas. That is the amount the Holy Land Foundation itself was convicted in 2008 of funneling to the group, and the trust was not charged in that case.

John Perry said the trust sent money to Hamas between 1988 and 1990. He said it escaped prosecution only because the U.S. did not designate Hamas a terrorist group until 1995. He urged the council to “actually” look into the trust and said, “Auburn is Christian, and I pray it remains that way forever.”

Auburn University student Lex Sorenson pointed to a bill recently introduced in the U.S. House that would direct the Treasury Department to designate the North American Islamic Trust a “specially designated global terrorist.” The bill has been introduced but has not been acted on. Sorenson also read a verse from the Quran and asked council members how they would have voted on the mosque if it had come before them.

After Sorenson’s question, Crouch reminded the audience that the matter was not before the council and members were not required to answer. Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons chose to respond anyway.

“I would have voted in support of it as per the Constitution,” Parsons said.

He added that his children grew up with members of the local Muslim community, and he has visited the mosque.

Others framed their opposition around Islam itself. Barry Jones, a 26-year resident, said the issue was “an ideology that wants to wipe us off of the earth” and a “hill to die on.” He criticized city leaders for what he described as putting up a shield to say nothing could be done. “We better come up with a better answer,” he added. Jones said he had received threatening messages online after posting his views.

James Gilbert said American freedoms rest on Judeo-Christian values and argued that Islamic teaching is “totally opposite.” Paige Rumlar said that while she loves Muslims, she also has “a severe fear of Islam.”

Ronald Shire said he supports Muslims’ right to worship but asked the council to lobby the state for more local authority so the city could look into ownership and financing in future cases.

“I’m right here.”

Muslim residents and some of their neighbors pushed back.

Ariel Barges said she has attended the Islamic Center since her family moved to Auburn in 2011 and that she went through Auburn’s public schools. She said she came forward so the crowd could see who they were talking about.

“You’re not yelling at this shadow group of people,” she said. “I’m right here.”

Arshiya Burgess, also a lifelong resident and a university student, noted Auburn has more than 70 churches and one mosque.

“Moving to a space that can accommodate more people to pray in peace is not a threat,” she said.

Ed Youngblood, who is Jewish, said members of the Muslim community stood with Auburn’s Jewish community at a vigil after the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. He said he was disturbed by social media posts praising violence against mosques.

“Those attitudes are not Auburn,” he said.

Deborah Beal said traffic concerns are real but no different from those Auburn has managed around new churches. She said rumors about a cemetery, a school or loudspeakers do not reflect the actual plans.

Several students spoke. Among them were two members of the Auburn High School Student Council, who said they had come to see their first council meeting. One of them, Chloe Keel, read the biblical command to love your neighbor.

Drake McDaniel, an Auburn University senior whose father is an Army special operations veteran, said he was raised to see Muslims as enemies. He said that changed when he studied law and met Muslims in person.

Because the comments came during the open forum and the mosque was not on the agenda, the council took no action. The center has invited anyone with questions about the project to contact it at info@auburnmuslims.org.