On the Mark | OHS suffers costly loss

OPINION —

The Opelika Bulldogs saw their hopes of improving their playoff position take a hit last Friday night as Carver of Montgomery used a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense to claim a 27-14 victory at Cramton Bowl.

The Wolverines controlled the tempo from the opening kickoff and built an early advantage, scoring the first 13 points of the contest. Opelika responded with a touchdown drive to cut into the deficit, but Carver answered with its third TD of the first half and carried a commanding 21-7 lead into the locker room.

Throughout the night, Carver capitalized on explosive plays while its defense consistently put the Bulldogs in difficult situations on key downs. Opelika showed flashes on offense and moved the ball effectively at times but struggled to sustain momentum against the Wolverines’ defensive front. Carver extended its lead to 27-7 with its fourth TD of the game before Opelika mounted one final rally.

The Bulldogs pulled out a trick play that resulted in a TD when Jakari Walton hauled in a scoring pass from quarterback Austen Christiaan, trimming the deficit to 13 points. However, Carver’s defense stood tall over the final minutes to preserve the victory.

Despite the loss, Opelika finished with 312 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs rushed for 156 yards and added another 156 through the air. Christiaan completed 13-of-26 passes for 156 yards and a TD while also contributing on the ground.

Walton provided a spark in the passing game and reached the end zone on Opelika’s second scoring play. The Bulldogs have already secured a spot in the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs, but their first-round destination remains uncertain.

Opelika needs help this week to earn a home playoff game. If Carver defeats Enterprise on Friday, the Bulldogs will host Alma Bryant at Bulldog Stadium on Nov. 6.

If Enterprise knocks off Carver, Opelika will hit the road and travel to Mobile for a matchup with Baker.

Bulldogs travel to Prattville

Before turning their full attention to the postseason, Opelika closes out the regular season Thursday night on the road against undefeated Prattville at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. The Lions enter the contest at 9-0 and own one of the state’s most impressive victories, a 28-27 win over Thompson.

While the game carries no playoff implications, it provides Opelika an opportunity to regain momentum and confidence heading into the postseason. This will be a tough physical game heading into the playoffs.

Fans can tune in to the Opelika broadcast, presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on AWKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com, or through the free iHeartRadio app. The Voice of the Bulldogs, Van Riggs, and the Bulldog broadcast crew will provide live coverage from Prattville.

Region standings

Central clinched the region championship with a perfect 7-0 record.

Auburn finished second at 6-1, while Opelika currently sits third at 4-3.

Carver stands at 4-2 and Enterprise at 3-3 with one region game remaining.

Jeff Davis finished sixth with a 2-5 mark, while Smiths Station and Dothan failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Next week’s column will include the complete AHSAA State Football Playoff pairings and a breakdown of Opelika’s first-round matchup.

Opelika cross country

The Opelika High Cross Country Team participated in the Section Meet @ Auburn’s Keisel Park, Thursday October 29. Good luck to the runners and senior Caroline Couey who has a good chance of winning the girls championship.