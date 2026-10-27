Kids talk about God | What am I really living for?

“I want to be famous,” said Ethan, 9. “But only if it looks fun.”

We all live for something. Approval. Comfort. Security. Success. Romans 2:8-10 presses a simple but uncomfortable question: What am I really living for?

The apostle Paul is explaining that God looks beyond appearances. He sees direction. Some people live for self, resisting truth and chasing what serves them. Others keep moving toward what is good, even when it is costly. Paul is not describing perfection. He is describing pursuit.

“Living for yourself sounds easier,” said Grace, 10. “Because you don’t have to ask anyone.”

That is true, and it explains the temptation. Living for yourself promises control. You decide what matters. You decide when to stop. But Paul says that path leads to trouble, not because God is harsh, but because self-centered living bends everything inward. It shrinks the soul.

Paul speaks of those who seek glory, honor, and peace by doing good. This is not a checklist to earn God’s favor. Christians enter God’s family by faith alone in Jesus Christ. Eternal life is a gift, not a wage. Good works are the fruit, not the root.

Once you enter that realm where Jesus is ruling and reigning from above, God prompts you with kingdom assignments. As you listen to the Holy Spirit’s promptings, what you live for begins to change.

“So doing good doesn’t get you saved?” asked Oliver, 8.

No. Doing good does not save you. But it does reveal what you are living for. Paul is not saying good works buy eternal life. He is saying that a life aimed toward God produces a different pattern than a life aimed toward self.

That distinction matters. Two people can look busy, moral and successful. One may be living to protect reputation. The other may be living to honor God. One seeks praise. The other seeks to advance God’s kingdom. God cares about that difference because motives shape outcomes.

Living for self resists truth when truth gets inconvenient. Living for God keeps returning to truth, even when it corrects us. One path leads to inner conflict. The other leads to peace.

Paul says there is glory, honor and peace for those who do good. Peace is not the absence of problems. It is the presence of alignment with God. Life works better when it lines up with God’s objectives.

“I want peace,” said Lily, 9. “But I also want to win.”

We all want peace and victory, rest and recognition. Romans 2 reminds us that you cannot build peace by living for yourself first. Self-seeking always asks for more. It’s never satisfied.

What am I really living for? That question shows up in ordinary places. How you treat people who cannot help you. How you respond when no one is watching. How you handle correction. How you spend time and money. These moments reveal direction, not perfection.

When Christians listen to God’s promptings, glory shifts from applause to God’s approval. Honor shifts from status to integrity. Peace shifts from control to trust.

Romans 2 is a warning. Self-seeking looks powerful, but it ends small. If the honest answer is “God,” Romans 2 is encouragement. God sees. God rewards. God gives peace that does not depend on winning.

Think About This:

What we live for shapes how we live. God invites us to aim our lives toward what leads to glory, honor and peace.

Memorize This Truth: “Glory, honor and peace to everyone who works what is good” (Romans 2:10).

Ask This Question:

In my daily choices, what do my actions show I am really living for?