Anchored in truth | Who is this man who stops for us?

OPINION —

I think most of us know what it feels like to have our plans interrupted. You can have the whole day mapped out and then the phone rings, the car won’t start or somebody needs you right this second. Sometimes the interruption is small, and sometimes it changes everything. What always gets me though, is how quickly those moments reveal what matters most to us.

It’s easy to say we care about people when nothing is being asked of us. It’s a little different however when compassion costs us time, attention or convenience. And that’s part of what stands out to me in Luke 8, because Jesus is already on His way to help one hurting family when another hurting person reaches out to Him. He is moving toward one emergency when another need appears right in the middle of the journey.

The first person we meet in this story is Jairus. He is a ruler of the synagogue, which means he would have been respected and known in the community. But none of that mattered when it came to his daughter. His little girl, about 12 years old, was dying, so Jairus does what desperate parents do. He falls at Jesus’ feet and begs Him to come.

And without hesitation, Jesus goes with him.

I love that part of the story because Jesus doesn’t make Jairus prove anything first. He doesn’t ask whether Jairus had always believed the right things nor does He scold him because he had waited too long to come. He simply sees a father who is hurting and He moves toward him.

1 John 3:18 tells us that we should not love only in word, but in deed and truth. Sometimes being a good neighbor isn’t complicated. It’s simply being willing to move toward somebody when they need you, even when the timing is inconvenient. Love that never moves beyond intention is not much help to someone who is hurting.

But while Jesus is on the way to Jairus’ house, the story suddenly shifts. There is a woman in the crowd who has been bleeding for 12 years. Luke tells us that she had spent all she had trying to get better, but nobody had been able to heal her. Twelve years is a long time to hurt. That number becomes even more powerful when you realize Jairus’ daughter was also about 12 years old. For 12 years, one family had been watching a little girl grow. For those same 12 years, this woman had been watching her suffering continue. One household had 12 years of memories, while this woman had 12 years of pain.

She makes her way through the crowd and reaches out for the border of Jesus’ garment, and immediately she is healed. If I had been writing the story, I probably would have kept things moving because Jairus’ daughter is dying and there is no time to waste. The woman is healed, so move on. But Jesus stops. He asks, “Who touched Me?”

The disciples are confused because everybody is pressing against Him, but Jesus knows this was different. Eventually the woman comes forward trembling and tells what happened. Then Jesus says something to her that I think may be just as important as the healing itself. He calls her “daughter.”

For years, her condition would have affected more than her health because under the Law her bleeding made her ceremonially unclean. That was not the same thing as saying she was sinful, but it would have affected how people treated her and how connected she felt to normal life. Jesus doesn’t just heal her quietly and move on. He sees her, speaks to her and restores dignity to her. She reached for His garment, and He answered her with belonging. That is something I think we can miss when we talk about helping people. Because more times than not people aren’t simply needing a problem fixed; they’re needing to know they’re not invisible.

While Jesus is still speaking to her, somebody comes from Jairus’ house with the words every parent fears. His daughter is dead. The messenger even says there’s no reason to trouble Jesus anymore. In other words, it is too late. But Jesus tells Jairus, “Do not be afraid; only believe.” When they soon arrive at the house, the mourners laugh at Jesus when He says the child will rise. They know what death looks like and they know what has happened. But what they know about death doesn’t limit what Jesus can do.

Jesus takes the little girl by the hand, tells her to arise, and she does. Then Luke gives us one of those little details that I absolutely love. Jesus tells them to give her something to eat. The One who had just raised the dead still noticed that a little girl needed supper.

That says something to me about Jesus. He cares about the huge thing and the small thing. He cares about the woman who had been suffering for 12 years and the child who needed life. He has enough compassion for both.

There’s one contrast in the story I keep coming back to. The woman reached out to Jesus, but the little girl could not. So, what did Jesus do? He reached down to her. In both cases, His compassion met them exactly where they were.

Maybe there is somebody in your life who feels overlooked, or maybe there is somebody you have quietly given up on. Their problems may have gone on so long that you have started assuming nothing is ever going to change. Jesus never gives us permission to decide that somebody is too far gone. The same Jesus who made the unclean clean and brought the dead to life is still the One we point people toward today.

Maybe that’s where this passage really becomes personal for us. Will we bring our own needs to Jesus, and will we care enough about the people around us to help them come to Him too? A good neighbor notices, moves toward the hurting and makes room for the overlooked. Sometimes being like Jesus simply means refusing to treat people like interruptions.