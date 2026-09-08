How can we encourage each other in our faith?

OPINION —

“If someone is feeling sad about God, you could give them a brownie and say a Bible verse,” said Jenna, 6. That’s actually not bad advice. Brownies and Bible verses are a strong combination.

In Romans 1:8-15, Paul writes to the Christians in Rome by telling them he is thankful for them. He says, “First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world,” (Romans 1:8).

That kind of thankfulness isn’t just polite. It’s powerful. Author Graham Cooke says thanksgiving is how we “access God’s presence.” When we thank God for someone’s faith, we’re not just making them feel good. We’re inviting His presence into their life and ours too.

We live in a world of competition and comparison with others. When Christians set their minds on things above, they rise above the petty one-upmanship that causes so much unrest and agitation. An attitude of gratitude imbues us with God’s peace so we can live a heavenly life on earth. Instead of comparing, we bless others by being grateful for what God is doing in their lives.

“Paul didn’t just want to preach to them,” said Lucas, 10. “He wanted to be encouraged too.”

Paul wasn’t writing as a superhero Christian. He knew he needed encouragement just as much as anyone else. His goal was to give and receive.

“Sometimes I think grown-ups already know everything about God,” said Megan, 8. “But maybe they need reminders like we do.”

Everyone needs reminders of God’s grace and love. When Paul thanked God for the Roman believers, he opened the door for God’s presence to strengthen them all.

“You can encourage someone just by noticing something good about them and telling them,” said Riley, 9.

When I visited Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, I noticed a box full of goodies in the principal’s office. Students were sent to the principal’s office if they were “caught” doing something good. The goodie box had to be constantly refilled.

The Christian life is meant to be lived in community. Paul wanted to use his gifts to build up others, and he expected to be built up too. Encouraging others isn’t about being better than them. It’s about walking together in faith.

Paul also said he felt “a debtor both to Greeks and to barbarians, both to wise and to unwise” (Romans 1:14). That means he felt responsible to share the good news with everyone, not just with people who looked or talked like him.

The history of Christian missions is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. I had the privilege of calling Elizabeth Elliot a friend. Her husband, Jim Elliot, and four other missionaries were killed by the Auca tribe in 1956 as they tried to make contact with them in the jungles of eastern Ecuador. Elizabeth Elliot later spent two years as a missionary to the tribe members who killed her husband.

So how can you encourage someone in their faith? Write a note. Pray with them. Tell them you’re glad they’re there. Big or small, your words and actions can remind someone that God loves them.

Think About This:

Encouraging others in faith isn’t just about speaking nice words. It’s about inviting Jesus into their story, and into yours.

Memorize This Truth:

“That I may be encouraged together with you by the mutual faith both of you and me” (Romans 1:12).

Ask This Question:

Who can you encourage with your words of thanks today?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.