Bobo named to Auburn Alumni 20 Under 40

CONTRIBUTED BY

AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

LEE COUNTY — Auburn-Opelika Tourism is proud to congratulate Director of Communications and Marketing Cat Bobo on being selected for the Auburn Alumni Association’s 20 Under 40 Class of 2026.

Presented annually by the Auburn Alumni Association, the 20 Under 40 program recognizes 20 Auburn University graduates under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves through extraordinary professional achievement, leadership and service. Honorees are selected for the impact they have made in their professions and communities while exemplifying the values of the Auburn Creed.

As Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s director of communications and marketing, Bobo leads the organization’s strategic communications, destination marketing and brand initiatives. During her 10 years with the organization, she has helped elevate Auburn-Opelika’s visibility through award-winning marketing campaigns, community partnerships and creative storytelling while mentoring Auburn University students through the organization’s internship program.

“Being named to Auburn’s 20 Under 40 is a testament not only to Cat’s professional achievements, but to the kind of person and leader she is,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “She represents our organization and our community with creativity, professionalism and an authentic heart for service. She has helped shape how people experience Auburn-Opelika and at the same time is shaping the next generation of communications professionals. We’re exceptionally proud of her.”

The Auburn Alumni Association created the 20 Under 40 program to celebrate young alumni who are making meaningful contributions in their industries and communities early in their careers. Bobo joins a distinguished group of Auburn graduates whose leadership reflects the university’s commitment to excellence, service and lifelong engagement.

The 20 Under 40 Class of 2026 will be recognized during a celebration hosted by the Auburn Alumni Association this fall.

About Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a nonprofit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. For more information, visit aotourism.com.