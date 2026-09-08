New campaign chair for REACH

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the 2026 REACH Campaign will officially open on Sept. 24, with Shane Healey serving as this year’s REACH campaign chair.

A familiar face in the Opelika community, Healey has spent years serving and leading in the city he calls home. As the retired chief of the Opelika Police Department, Healey brings extensive leadership experience, a strong commitment to service and a deep understanding of the Opelika community to this year’s campaign. His dedication to building relationships and supporting the people and businesses that make Opelika a great place to live and work makes him a natural fit to lead the 2026 REACH Campaign. Joining Healey are the four vice chairs: Rosanna McGinnis, John Reese, Nathan Kastner and Jeremy Gray.

The REACH Campaign develops the leadership and financial resources of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce through a strategic business development program. Led by an all-volunteer group, REACH connects businesses with sponsorship, advertising, branding and networking opportunities through the Chamber’s comprehensive program of work. These programs support the Chamber’s mission of promoting the business interests of its members through building bridges, cultivating community, elevating business and achieving excellence.

“We are excited to have Shane leading this year’s REACH Campaign,” said Mackenzie Poole, vice president of the Opelika Chamber. “His years of leadership and service to Opelika, along with the relationships he has built throughout our community, make him a great fit for REACH. We look forward to working alongside him and our volunteers to connect businesses with opportunities that align with their goals and help maximize their investment in the Chamber.”

The REACH Campaign provides businesses with a variety of ways to increase their visibility and involvement throughout the year. From signature Chamber events and professional development programs to networking opportunities and community initiatives, businesses can choose the opportunities that best fit their goals, audience and marketing budget.

The 2026 REACH Campaign officially opens Sept. 24. Businesses interested in participating in REACH, learning more about available opportunities or finding the best fit for their organization are encouraged to contact Poole, mackenzie@opelikachamber.com.

Learn more about the Opelika Chamber’s REACH at www.opelikachamber.com/reach/.