2026 SNOPELIKA Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting announced

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the SNOPELIKA Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Opelika. Applications are now open for businesses, organizations and community groups interested in participating in this year’s Christmas Parade.

One of Opelika’s most anticipated holiday traditions, SNOPELIKA brings thousands of residents and visitors to downtown Opelika for an evening filled with a Christmas parade, artificial snowfall, visits with Santa, food trucks, local vendors, festive entertainment and the lighting of Opelika’s spectacular 72-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Opelika’s Christmas Parade, featuring more than 90 parade entries ranging from handcrafted floats and marching bands to local organizations and community groups.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Movies.” Participants are invited to bring their favorite holiday films to life on the streets of downtown Opelika. From timeless Christmas classics to modern favorites, entries can recreate a memorable scene, center a float around a beloved character or create their own unique take on Christmas movie magic.

Parade applications opened Sept. 1 and can be submitted through Oct. 16. Space in the parade is limited, and handcrafted floats will be prioritized by the selection committee. Submission of an application does not guarantee acceptance into the parade.

Selected applicants will be notified by Nov. 4. A $75 participation fee will be due only for entries that are accepted into the parade. There is no fee to apply.

Following the parade, the celebration will continue in Courthouse Square, where downtown Opelika will transform into a snowy winter wonderland. Beginning around 6:45 p.m., families can enjoy artificial snowfall, Christmas music, snowball fights with the Opelika Police Department, food trucks, vendors, photo opportunities and a visit with Santa Claus on the courthouse steps.

At 7:30 p.m., the community will gather for the official SNOPELIKA Christmas Tree Lighting. Opelika’s Christmas tree, the second-tallest Christmas tree in Alabama, will serve as the centerpiece of the celebration as special guests lead the community in the countdown to light the tree. SNOPELIKA festivities will conclude at 8:30 p.m.

Businesses and organizations interested in a guaranteed parade spot may also explore SNOPELIKA sponsorship opportunities by contacting Saffron Koppelmann at saffron@opelikachamber.com.

Parade applications can be submitted through Oct. 16 at 2026 SNOPELIKA Parade Application.

For additional information about SNOPELIKA, including the event schedule, parking, shuttle information and other event details, visit the Opelika Chamber SNOPELIKA webpage www.opelikachamber.com/cultivate-community/snopelika/ For questions, contact the Opelika Chamber at (334) 745-4861 or info@opelikachamber.com.