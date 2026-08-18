United Way of Lee County announces 2026 Day of Caring

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

OPELIKA — United Way of Lee County will host its annual Day of Caring on Friday, Oct. 16, bringing local nonprofits, businesses, clubs and community members together for a day of service.

Day of Caring is an opportunity for local organizations to work together to strengthen Lee County through hands-on service projects. United Way of Lee County is currently seeking local nonprofit organizations with projects that could be completed by a team of volunteers. Projects may include painting, yardwork, organizing, light maintenance and other tasks that help improve the organization’s facilities or services. A list of potential project ideas and the project submission form can be found at www.unitedwayofleecounty.com/dayofcaring. Nonprofit organizations may submit projects through Aug. 31.

Once projects are submitted, United Way of Lee County will open volunteer registration from Sept. 7 through Sept. 18. Businesses, clubs, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate. Participating groups will have the opportunity to select a project, with projects available on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who register on their own will be paired with a participating group.

“Day of Caring is one of our favorite events as an organization,” said Tipi Miller, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “It gives us the opportunity to help local nonprofits accomplish projects that make a difference while bringing businesses, organizations and community members together. It is a wonderful thing to see neighbors helping neighbors and working together to make Lee County even stronger.”

For more information about Day of Caring, visit United Way of Lee County’s Day of Caring page or contact Tipi Miller at director@unitedwayofleecounty.com or Molly Williams at marketing@unitedwayofleecounty.com.

About United Way of Lee County

Based in Opelika, Alabama, the United Way of Lee County brings organizations and resources together to meet urgent needs, support local nonprofits and strengthen the East Alabama community. The vision is an East Alabama where every neighbor knows where to turn for help, needs are met with action, and every local nonprofit is equipped to serve our community well.