Aug. 25 Municipal Election reminders

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CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The 2026 Municipal Election is days away. On Aug. 25, Auburn voters will have a chance to elect their mayor and city council representatives for wards 5 and 8. Here are a few reminders as election day draws near:

Make sure you know what ward you live in and where you vote. Some residents’ polling place may have changed since the 2022 Municipal Election. All voters are encouraged to double check their ward and voting location before heading to the polls on Aug. 25. You can do so by visiting auburnal.gov and entering your address in the Civic Services footer at the bottom of the page.

Some Auburn voters will only vote for a mayoral candidate. Only two seats on the council are up for election including wards 5 and 8. If you live in wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 or 7, your representative has already been certified as elected since they ran unopposed. Two candidates are running for mayor. View a list of candidates.

Absentee ballots are due by Aug. 24. If you qualify to vote absentee during this election, applications were due by Aug. 18 if mailed in and by Aug. 20 if delivered in person. Ballots must be received at city hall by Aug. 24 if delivered in person or Aug. 25 at noon if mailed. If you plan to vote absentee, please pay close attention to the application and ballot instructions to ensure your application is processed in a timely manner and your ballot is counted. Learn more about voting absentee.

Make sure you bring a valid photo ID to the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or military ID. View a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Once the polls close on Aug. 25, vote counts will be announced at Auburn City Hall and unofficial results will be posted at auburnal.gov/elections. The Auburn City Council will canvass the official results on Sept. 1.

Find a sample ballot and more election information at auburnal.gov/elections.