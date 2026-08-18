Public Notices | Week of Aug. 17, 2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ______

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE

ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended in the following respect:

(a) That Section 2.2 DEFINITIONS is further amended to add the following definitions of “ABC Board”, “ABC Store”, “Beer and Wine Store”, “Package Liquor Store”, and “Package Store”.

ABC BOARD—The State of Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Board.

ABC STORE—A business establishment operated by the ABC Board that sells and disburses liquor in unopened containers for off-premise consumption.

BEER AND WINE STORE— A business establishment licensed by the ABC Board to sell beer and/or wine to consumers for off-premise consumption. This shall not include establishments that sell products for on-premise consumption; those establishments where beer and wine sales are accessory to a principal use such as grocery stores, convenience stores, or pharmacies; nor those establishments that engage in the production of beer or wine.

PACKAGE LIQUOR STORE—A business establishment licensed by the City where liquor is authorized to be sold in unopened containers for off-premise consumption, including any City-licensed club or lounge that is also licensed by the ABC Board to sell and disburse liquor in unopened containers for off-premise consumption. This shall not include liquor stores operated by the ABC Board nor a business selling only beer and/or wine for off-premise consumption.

PACKAGE STORE—A place or premise for the principal purpose of selling, at retail, alcoholic beverages by the keg, bottle, can, pack or case, for off-premise consumption.

(b) That the use categories in the matrix table in Section 7.3, as amended, are further amended to provide for the use categories of “ “Package Liquor Store”, “Beer & Wine Store” and “ABC Store”, as follows:

SEE CHART BELOW

Except as specifically amended or changed herein, all other use categories as shown in the matrix table shall remain in full force and effect.

(c)That a new Section 8.28.5 entitled “Package Liquor Store Standards for Use” is added to read as follows:

Section 8.28. Package Liquor Store Standards for Use

A. Purpose and Intent

The purpose and intent of this section is to regulate package liquor stores, which may have secondary effects on the neighboring areas and the community as a whole. These regulations shall apply to those establishments licensed by the City that sell liquor in unopened containers for off premise consumption. These regulations shall not apply to establishments that store, distribute, or sell liquor in bulk or wholesale to other retailers for sale. These regulations shall not apply to licensed and approved distilleries, micro-distilleries, or ABC Stores operated directly by the State of Alabama. These regulations shall not apply to establishments selling only beer and/or wine for off premise consumption.

The State of Alabama through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board provides regulations regarding the licensing and operation of liquor or package stores and operators. Nothing in this section is intended to authorize or permit any establishment in violation of any city; county, state or federal ordinance, code or statue. The City has determined that this section is necessary to supplement other regulations to establish reasonable regulations on this use and any effects it may have on adjoining properties or the City and its residents.

B. Special Standards.

Package liquor stores must comply with the following requirements and any conditions required through Conditional Use approval:

1. No package liquor store shall be permitted within a radius of 1,500 feet of any other package liquor store. This distance shall be measured from door to door.

2. The minimum gross floor sales area shall be 2,000 square feet.

3. Package liquor stores shall only be allowed in shopping centers that:

a. Contains three or more commercial tenants with a mix of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or consumer shopping good stores;

b. contains at least 14,000 square feet of gross floor area.

4. No sales shall be conducted through a walk-up window or drive-through.

5. Burglar bars, steel gates, and steel-roll down doors or shutters are prohibited on the exterior of a structure when visible from any public or private street. Interior security burglar bars, steel gates and roll down doors shall allow 80 percent visibility into the tenant space and shall be fully retractable during business hours of operation.

Section 2. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 3. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Section 6. Codification. Codification of this Ordinance in the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the ___day of _______________, 2026.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 20th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 08/20/2026

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NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Integra Group Home Addition 1708 Corporate Dr., Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Donofro Architects, 137 North St Andrews Street., Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-344

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF SHELDRA DEAL TUBBS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sheldra Deal Tubbs, deceased, having been granted to Drue Lenore Tubbs this 14th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Drue Lenore Tubbs, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-381

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF LOIS MARIE DUNN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Lois Marie Dunn, deceased, having been granted to Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-382

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF GERALDINE C. JACKSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Geraldine C. Jackson, deceased, having been granted to Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson, Personal Representatives

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LESLIE EARL DIGMAN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-394

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARYJO DEGRAFFENRIED

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDDIE LEE MORGAN, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-359

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDDIE LEE MORGAN, deceased, having been granted to ADDIE PEARL MORGAN, on the 27th day ofJuly, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County Alabama

Legal Run 08/6/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2026-390

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to ROBERT NELSON as Executor for the estate of JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, deceased, on July 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of July, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Notice 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BROOK-SIE NELL HOLLOWAY, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kenneth S. Bledsoe, Per-sonal Representative on the 31st day of July, 2026 by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kenneth S. Bledsoe

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

ESTATE OF LUELLA HARRIET COLLINS, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2020-240

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-690and43-2-350, Take Notice that Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to CATHY M. COLLINS, on the 14th day of July 2020, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that any persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for personal representative

MARK E. TIPPINS

118 N. Ross St. #6, Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 821-3670

Legal run 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, Deceased.

Case No. 2022-205

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to KIERAN MARJE GORDON, as Administrator of the Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS,

deceased, on the 11th day of April, 2022 by the Honorable BILL

ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KIERAN MARJE GORDON, Administrator

The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, deceased

Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having been granted Letters Testamentary as the Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased, on January 20, 2021, by the Lee County, Alabama Probate Court, hereby notifies all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same, properly itemized and verified upon the undersigned within five (5) months from the first date of the publication of this notice.

This 6th day of August, 2026

S.L. Mullin, Jr.

Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased

6457 Springwater Drive

Columbus, GA 31904

Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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CASE NO.2023-191

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court Estate of: MARTHA JO DUDLEY, Deceased.

Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.

JOHN ROBERT DUDLEY, JR., BERRY C. DUDLEY, JR., ELLEN FAYE GABERLAVAGE, VICKI LEAH MASSINGILL and LINDA SUE EPPERSON, Executors.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BILLING INFORMATION: JENNIFER J. MCEWEN, ESQ.

MILLA.RO V. YOUNG, III, ESQ.

MAYNARD NEXSEN PC

190 I Sixth Avenue North, Suite 1700 Birmingham AL 35203

Tel: 205-254-1000

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE OF PRESTON HALL, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-60 and 43-2-350 TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY DIANE LUMPKIN on the 8th day of October 2020 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will by barred.

Attorney for personal representatives

Mark E. Tippins

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 821-3670

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY WARD KNIGHT, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-412

TO:JANIE, KEN, BARB, AND ANY OTHER POTENTIAL HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF ROY WARD KNIGHT

NOTICE: On the 31st day of July, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Roy Ward Knight was filed in my office for Probate by Martha S. Patterson and the 28th day of September, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 7th day of August, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATIER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES NEIGHBORS SMITH, DECEASED.

CASE NO. 2026-404

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sandra Smith Homan, personal representative, on the 30th day of July, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice i hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026

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NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RODNEY JONES, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO: 2024-641

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Barbara Jones on the 26th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Barbara Jones

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR MACON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ANCHILLARY ESTATE OF OUIDA OSWALT TAYLOR, Deceased

CASE NO.: PC2026008

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that ANCILLARY LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to SAMUEL EDWIN TAYLOR on the 15th day of JULY, 2026, by the Honorable James Cooper, Judge of Probate Court of Macon County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SAM EDWIN TAYLOR

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900208.00

GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

OLEN LARRY WAKEFIELD, or his heirs, if deceased,

THERESA M. WAKEFIELD, or her heirs, if deceased, Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Bill to Quiet Title and Complaint for Ejectment was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Done this the 13th day of July 2026.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/3/26

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN JOHNSON GRIFFIN, A.K.A. CAROL J. GRIFFIN, deceased.

Case number 2022-660

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Adrienne Leigh Griffin on the 29th day of November 2022 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this 29th day of November 2022.

Adrienne Leigh Griffin

Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER LONG, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.:_2026-006

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of CHRISTOPHER LONG, deceased, having been granted to Brady Long, on the 10th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

HONORABLE JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026

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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LILY ALYSCIA LEDBETTER, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-604

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Sharon Thrash, Personal Representative on the 30th day of October, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sharon Thrash

Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-309

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHERYL PRON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

MINI MALL STORAGE-OPELIKA

We will be holding a public auction online at

StorageTreasures.com

Date: September 9, 2026, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: Debit:

Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder has 48 hours from the time the auction closes.

We currently have 6 units:

A-05 – A. Huguley – Patio Set, 3 stools, tv, dryer, shoes

A-21 – S. Starks – Pedicure chair/soaker, Tall Mirror, Shelf, Picture

B-15 – C. Tarver – Fishing Pole, Rain Boots, Tubs, tire

I-09 – S. Johnson – Stackable Washer/Dryer, safe, tv, black bags

I-11 – B. Peaks – Fencing, tarps, cabinets, kitchen table w/chairs

I-17 – C. Carter – boxes, motorcycle parts, car ramp

Legal run 08/20/2026

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ESTATE OF

MILDRED SHARPE ALFORD Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE # 2026-288

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joy Sharpe Deloney, Executor

LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/2026

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GENE L. CHESTNUTT, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2026-419

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to LYNN E. CHESTNUTT,

on the 7th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HONORABLE JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26