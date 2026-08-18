Public Notices | Week of Aug. 17, 2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.
PURPOSE
The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:
ORDINANCE NO. ______
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE
ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA
BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:
Section 1. Amendment. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended in the following respect:
(a) That Section 2.2 DEFINITIONS is further amended to add the following definitions of “ABC Board”, “ABC Store”, “Beer and Wine Store”, “Package Liquor Store”, and “Package Store”.
ABC BOARD—The State of Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Board.
ABC STORE—A business establishment operated by the ABC Board that sells and disburses liquor in unopened containers for off-premise consumption.
BEER AND WINE STORE— A business establishment licensed by the ABC Board to sell beer and/or wine to consumers for off-premise consumption. This shall not include establishments that sell products for on-premise consumption; those establishments where beer and wine sales are accessory to a principal use such as grocery stores, convenience stores, or pharmacies; nor those establishments that engage in the production of beer or wine.
PACKAGE LIQUOR STORE—A business establishment licensed by the City where liquor is authorized to be sold in unopened containers for off-premise consumption, including any City-licensed club or lounge that is also licensed by the ABC Board to sell and disburse liquor in unopened containers for off-premise consumption. This shall not include liquor stores operated by the ABC Board nor a business selling only beer and/or wine for off-premise consumption.
PACKAGE STORE—A place or premise for the principal purpose of selling, at retail, alcoholic beverages by the keg, bottle, can, pack or case, for off-premise consumption.
(b) That the use categories in the matrix table in Section 7.3, as amended, are further amended to provide for the use categories of “ “Package Liquor Store”, “Beer & Wine Store” and “ABC Store”, as follows:
SEE CHART BELOW
Except as specifically amended or changed herein, all other use categories as shown in the matrix table shall remain in full force and effect.
(c)That a new Section 8.28.5 entitled “Package Liquor Store Standards for Use” is added to read as follows:
Section 8.28. Package Liquor Store Standards for Use
A. Purpose and Intent
The purpose and intent of this section is to regulate package liquor stores, which may have secondary effects on the neighboring areas and the community as a whole. These regulations shall apply to those establishments licensed by the City that sell liquor in unopened containers for off premise consumption. These regulations shall not apply to establishments that store, distribute, or sell liquor in bulk or wholesale to other retailers for sale. These regulations shall not apply to licensed and approved distilleries, micro-distilleries, or ABC Stores operated directly by the State of Alabama. These regulations shall not apply to establishments selling only beer and/or wine for off premise consumption.
The State of Alabama through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board provides regulations regarding the licensing and operation of liquor or package stores and operators. Nothing in this section is intended to authorize or permit any establishment in violation of any city; county, state or federal ordinance, code or statue. The City has determined that this section is necessary to supplement other regulations to establish reasonable regulations on this use and any effects it may have on adjoining properties or the City and its residents.
B. Special Standards.
Package liquor stores must comply with the following requirements and any conditions required through Conditional Use approval:
1. No package liquor store shall be permitted within a radius of 1,500 feet of any other package liquor store. This distance shall be measured from door to door.
2. The minimum gross floor sales area shall be 2,000 square feet.
3. Package liquor stores shall only be allowed in shopping centers that:
a. Contains three or more commercial tenants with a mix of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or consumer shopping good stores;
b. contains at least 14,000 square feet of gross floor area.
4. No sales shall be conducted through a walk-up window or drive-through.
5. Burglar bars, steel gates, and steel-roll down doors or shutters are prohibited on the exterior of a structure when visible from any public or private street. Interior security burglar bars, steel gates and roll down doors shall allow 80 percent visibility into the tenant space and shall be fully retractable during business hours of operation.
Section 2. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.
Section 3. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.
Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.
Section 5. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.
Section 6. Codification. Codification of this Ordinance in the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the ___day of _______________, 2026.
END
All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.
Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.
WITNESS my hand this the 20th day of August, 2026.
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
LEGAL RUN 08/20/2026
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NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Integra Group Home Addition 1708 Corporate Dr., Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.
Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.
All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Donofro Architects, 137 North St Andrews Street., Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303
Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor
PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803
NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2026-344
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF SHELDRA DEAL TUBBS, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Sheldra Deal Tubbs, deceased, having been granted to Drue Lenore Tubbs this 14th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Drue Lenore Tubbs, Personal Representative
Jeffery A. Hilyer
334-745-2564
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 30
Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.
LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2026-381
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF LOIS MARIE DUNN, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Lois Marie Dunn, deceased, having been granted to Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Lisa Marie Dunn Meloy, Personal Representative
Jeffery A. Hilyer
334-745-2564
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 30
Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.
LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2026-382
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF GERALDINE C. JACKSON, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Geraldine C. Jackson, deceased, having been granted to Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson this 27th day of July 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Brenda Jackson Vann and Linda Jackson Stinson, Personal Representatives
LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LESLIE EARL DIGMAN, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2026-394
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
MARYJO DEGRAFFENRIED
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
LEGAL RUN 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDDIE LEE MORGAN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO.: 2026-359
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDDIE LEE MORGAN, deceased, having been granted to ADDIE PEARL MORGAN, on the 27th day ofJuly, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County Alabama
Legal Run 08/6/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/2026
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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, DECEASED
CASE NO.: 2026-390
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to ROBERT NELSON as Executor for the estate of JEAN MARGUERITE WERNER, deceased, on July 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this the 27th day of July, 2026.
Jere Colley, Probate Judge
Lee County, Alabama
Legal Notice 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26
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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BROOK-SIE NELL HOLLOWAY, Deceased.
Case No.: 2026-
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kenneth S. Bledsoe, Per-sonal Representative on the 31st day of July, 2026 by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kenneth S. Bledsoe
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA
ESTATE OF LUELLA HARRIET COLLINS, DECEASED
CASE NO.: 2020-240
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-690and43-2-350, Take Notice that Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to CATHY M. COLLINS, on the 14th day of July 2020, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that any persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for personal representative
MARK E. TIPPINS
118 N. Ross St. #6, Auburn, AL 36830
(334) 821-3670
Legal run 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26
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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, Deceased.
Case No. 2022-205
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to KIERAN MARJE GORDON, as Administrator of the Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS,
deceased, on the 11th day of April, 2022 by the Honorable BILL
ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
KIERAN MARJE GORDON, Administrator
The Estate of JACQUELINE DENISE SIMMONS, deceased
Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned, having been granted Letters Testamentary as the Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased, on January 20, 2021, by the Lee County, Alabama Probate Court, hereby notifies all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same, properly itemized and verified upon the undersigned within five (5) months from the first date of the publication of this notice.
This 6th day of August, 2026
S.L. Mullin, Jr.
Executor of the Estate of Jill R. Mullin, deceased
6457 Springwater Drive
Columbus, GA 31904
Legal run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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CASE NO.2023-191
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court Estate of: MARTHA JO DUDLEY, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.
JOHN ROBERT DUDLEY, JR., BERRY C. DUDLEY, JR., ELLEN FAYE GABERLAVAGE, VICKI LEAH MASSINGILL and LINDA SUE EPPERSON, Executors.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BILLING INFORMATION: JENNIFER J. MCEWEN, ESQ.
MILLA.RO V. YOUNG, III, ESQ.
MAYNARD NEXSEN PC
190 I Sixth Avenue North, Suite 1700 Birmingham AL 35203
Tel: 205-254-1000
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ESTATE OF PRESTON HALL, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to Code of Alabama 43-2-60 and 43-2-350 TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY DIANE LUMPKIN on the 8th day of October 2020 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will by barred.
Attorney for personal representatives
Mark E. Tippins
118 N. Ross St. #6
Auburn, AL 36830
(334) 821-3670
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY WARD KNIGHT, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2026-412
TO:JANIE, KEN, BARB, AND ANY OTHER POTENTIAL HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF ROY WARD KNIGHT
NOTICE: On the 31st day of July, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Roy Ward Knight was filed in my office for Probate by Martha S. Patterson and the 28th day of September, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
Given under my hand, the 7th day of August, 2026.
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
Carolyn Jolly
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATIER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES NEIGHBORS SMITH, DECEASED.
CASE NO. 2026-404
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sandra Smith Homan, personal representative, on the 30th day of July, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice i hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026
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NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RODNEY JONES, DECEASED
PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL
CASE NO: 2024-641
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Barbara Jones on the 26th day of August, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Barbara Jones
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026
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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR MACON COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ANCHILLARY ESTATE OF OUIDA OSWALT TAYLOR, Deceased
CASE NO.: PC2026008
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that ANCILLARY LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to SAMUEL EDWIN TAYLOR on the 15th day of JULY, 2026, by the Honorable James Cooper, Judge of Probate Court of Macon County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
SAM EDWIN TAYLOR
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CV-2025-900208.00
GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff,
V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.
OLEN LARRY WAKEFIELD, or his heirs, if deceased,
THERESA M. WAKEFIELD, or her heirs, if deceased, Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot
by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION
To All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.
You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Bill to Quiet Title and Complaint for Ejectment was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property
A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as Lot 6, Boles Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.
All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Done this the 13th day of July 2026.
Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County
Benjamin H. Parr
830 Avenue A, Suite A
Opelika, Alabama 36801
Telephone Number 334-749-6999
Fax 334-203-1875
ben@benparrlaw.com
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/3/26
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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN JOHNSON GRIFFIN, A.K.A. CAROL J. GRIFFIN, deceased.
Case number 2022-660
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take notice that letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Adrienne Leigh Griffin on the 29th day of November 2022 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this 29th day of November 2022.
Adrienne Leigh Griffin
Legal Run 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/2026
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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER LONG, DECEASED
ESTATE NO.:_2026-006
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters of Administration on the Estate of CHRISTOPHER LONG, deceased, having been granted to Brady Long, on the 10th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
HONORABLE JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY ALABAMA
LEGAL RUN 08/13/2026, 08/20/2026 & 08/27/2026
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IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
LILY ALYSCIA LEDBETTER, Deceased.
Case No.: 2024-604
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Sharon Thrash, Personal Representative on the 30th day of October, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sharon Thrash
Legal run 08/13/2026, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2026-309
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
CHERYL PRON
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
LEGAL RUN 08/13/26, 08/20/26 & 08/27/26
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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
MINI MALL STORAGE-OPELIKA
We will be holding a public auction online at
StorageTreasures.com
Date: September 9, 2026, Time: 10:00am
The payment methods we will accept for this are: Debit:
Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
All sales are final: The bidder has 48 hours from the time the auction closes.
We currently have 6 units:
A-05 – A. Huguley – Patio Set, 3 stools, tv, dryer, shoes
A-21 – S. Starks – Pedicure chair/soaker, Tall Mirror, Shelf, Picture
B-15 – C. Tarver – Fishing Pole, Rain Boots, Tubs, tire
I-09 – S. Johnson – Stackable Washer/Dryer, safe, tv, black bags
I-11 – B. Peaks – Fencing, tarps, cabinets, kitchen table w/chairs
I-17 – C. Carter – boxes, motorcycle parts, car ramp
Legal run 08/20/2026
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ESTATE OF
MILDRED SHARPE ALFORD Deceased
PROBATE COURT
CASE # 2026-288
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of July, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Joy Sharpe Deloney, Executor
LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/2026
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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GENE L. CHESTNUTT, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2026-419
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to LYNN E. CHESTNUTT,
on the 7th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
HONORABLE JERE COLLEY
JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
LEGAL RUN 08/20/26, 08/27/26 & 09/03/26