Opelika Main Street launches inaugural Downtown Awards

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street proudly recognized four outstanding downtown businesses during its inaugural Downtown Awards Social, a new annual event created to celebrate the people and businesses that make Historic Downtown Opelika a vibrant place to live, shop, dine and invest.

For many years, Opelika Main Street presented a single Business of the Year award during the State of the City event. This year, the organization launched its own dedicated awards celebration, allowing the downtown community to come together and recognize excellence across multiple areas of impact. Opelika Main Street plans to continue the Awards Social as an annual tradition, celebrating the businesses, property owners and community champions who help downtown thrive.

Business of the Year Award

Business of the Year was presented to Stinson Breads for its economic impact, exceptional customer service and unwavering commitment to the success of downtown Opelika. Through consistent community involvement, Stinson Breads has become a cornerstone of the downtown district. [Opelika Main Street is] so proud to celebrate their business ahead of their major expansion to 1st Avenue later this year.

Spirit of Opelika Award

The Spirit of Opelika Award was presented to O Town Ice Cream for its enthusiastic promotion of downtown and its community-first mindset. Whether welcoming visitors, supporting local events or using its platform to champion fellow businesses, O Town Ice Cream exemplifies the spirit that makes downtown Opelika special. O Town Ice Cream started as an ice cream cart popping up downtown more than 10 years ago. Now, they are a staple for that perfect sweet treat. Angela and Chris George, the owners, consistently support Opelika Main Street and downtown Opelika. [Main Street is] so thankful for their support and help in bridging the gap between [the] downtown business community and [the Main Street] organization.

Downtown Impact Award

The Downtown Impact Award recognized Bella’s Bridal for making a significant physical investment in its new space in Downtown Opelika. The improvements made to the building contribute not only to the success of the business but also to the continued revitalization and beautification of Historic Downtown Opelika. Bella’s Bridal made a significant impact on 8th Street the minute they opened their doors by adding a bit of sparkle to the corner.

Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award was presented to Sante Wine Shop, recognizing the business’s immediate impact since opening downtown. In a short time, Sante Wine Shop has become an active member of the downtown business community while creating a welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.

“Downtown Opelika is successful because of the incredible people who invest their time, talent and resources into making it a place where people feel connected,” said Kelsey Sullivan, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “These awards allow us to pause and celebrate those who are making a meaningful difference. We hope this becomes a tradition our downtown business community looks forward to each year.”

As downtown Opelika continues to grow, Opelika Main Street looks forward to recognizing the individuals and businesses whose dedication helps shape the district’s continued success.