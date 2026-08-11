Lee County Commission approves fleet proposal, retiree bonus

BY MICHELLE KEY

THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved a plan to begin replacing part of the county Highway Department’s dump truck fleet, along with a one-time longevity bonus for eligible county retirees, during its Aug. 10 meeting.

County Engineer Justin Hardee told commissioners the Highway Department currently operates 10 tri-axle dump trucks that are about five years old and are accumulating higher mileage after going out of warranty

The commission approved a proposal to rotate five of the trucks out of the fleet this year and evaluate the remaining five later.

The timing of the purchases is tied in part to new federal emissions standards scheduled to take effect in January 2027

According to information presented by Hardee, industry estimates indicate trucks meeting the new requirements could cost approximately $20,000 more per unit. The county plans to sell its highest-mileage trucks while retaining those with better value for future replacement.

Commissioners also approved a resolution allowing Lee County to participate in provisions of Act 2026-608, which provides a one-time lump-sum payment to eligible retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees. The county agreed to provide the necessary funding through the Employees’ Retirement System, with payments expected in October.

In other business,

The commission recognized the Beulah 11U All-Stars team.

The commission heard an update from the Horseshoe Bend Regional Library from Samantha Godsy.

The commission also awarded a $413,207.02 bid to Asplundh Tree Expert LLC of Alabaster for right-of-way clearing. The project includes cutting and removing overhanging tree limbs along approximately 51.7 lane miles of county rights-of-way and includes work in all five commission districts. Asplundh submitted the only bid received for the project.

Commissioners approved the final plat for Loachapoka Acres, a four-lot subdivision on 22.3 acres adjacent to Lee Road 188 in District 1. The subdivision, owned by Anthony Shealy and David Heckman Conover, includes no proposed new streets. The smallest lot is 0.89 acres. According to the Highway Department, the plat met the minimum requirements of the Lee County Subdivision and Land Development Regulations.

The commission also approved two special-event retail alcohol licenses for Premium Pours LLC. One license is for a Sept. 18 event at Twenty-One Acres, 5505 Wire Road in Auburn, while the second is for a Sept. 25 event at Stone and Ivy, 2611 Columbus Parkway in Opelika. Both applications allow beer, wine and liquor to be served during the single-day events.

District 4 Commissioner Tony Langley recognized the Beulah 11U All-Stars for winning the Alabama state championship after going 4-1 in bracket play. The team went on to finish fourth among 10 teams at the World Series in Montgomery, posting a 1-2-1 record in pool play and going 2-1 in bracket play.

Langley also recognized Eli Beck as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year for recording the highest batting average during the state and World Series tournaments. Charlie Brock received the Defensive Player Golden Glove Award, with Langley highlighting his play in center field and his game-clinching catch for the final out of the state championship

Langley also recognized Eli Beck as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year for recording the highest batting average during the state and World Series tournaments. Charlie Brock received the Defensive Player Golden Glove Award, with Langley highlighting his play in center field and his game-clinching catch for the final out of the state championship The commission also heard an update on the Horseshoe Bend Regional Library.

Under old business, commissioners held a vote for nominations for the three openings on the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board. Following a discussion, Vetrina Grubbs, Dozier Smith T and Bob Dumas were nominated to continue serving on the board. This was a first reading and will be voted on at the next meeting.

During the work session, East Alabama Health President and CEO Laura Grill answered questions from the commissioner regarding the nominations and appointments of members to the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board.

During the work session, East Alabama Health President and CEO Laura Grill answered questions from the commissioner regarding the nominations and appointments of members to the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board. The commission approved Tim Mitchell for the District 3 opening on the Lee County Planning Commission.

Consent agenda

The commission also approved the following consent agenda items: