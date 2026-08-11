Continental Properties breaks ground on Springs at Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY

CONTINENTAL PROPERTIES

OPELIKA — Continental Properties, a leading national developer, owner and operator of suburban rental housing, announced the groundbreaking of Springs at Opelika, a new 252-home apartment community located at Gateway Drive and Capps Drive in Opelika. The community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private ground-level entrances and attached garage options.

Springs at Opelika will bring Continental’s flagship Springs Apartments brand to the Auburn-Opelika metropolitan area, a growing region supported by a diverse employment base spanning higher education, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and other industries. Major employers include Auburn University and East Alabama Medical Center, while continued manufacturing investment has brought employers including Miele, Hanwha, Daewon and Niagara Bottling to the region. The community will also be adjacent to new retail and The Landings, a planned mixed-use development expected to include hotel, retail and grocery-anchored uses.

“Opelika’s expanding employment base and steady job growth are creating demand for more housing choices across the area,” said Marc McLaughlin, development director at Continental Properties. “Springs at Opelika gives us an opportunity to meet that demand in a well-connected part of the city while complementing the new retail and commercial development taking shape along the Gateway Drive corridor.”

Community amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground, pet spa, walking trails and car care center. Apartment homes ranging from 630 to 1,281 square feet will feature smart home technology, in-home washers and dryers and private ground-level entrances.

“Our goal for Springs at Opelika is to create a community that is built around how people actually live their daily lives,” said Heather Riggs, senior vice president of multifamily operations at Continental Properties. “Carefully designed homes and amenities are an important part of that experience, but so is the responsive, attentive service our team will provide from the moment residents move in.”

Preleasing is expected to begin in spring 2027, with initial move-ins anticipated in July 2027 following completion of the community clubhouse and first residential building.

About Springs Apartments

Since 2001, the award-winning Springs Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, has provided residents with a unique living experience in convenient locations throughout the country. Featuring townhome-style designs with private entrances, stylish finishes, abundant natural light, resort-style amenities, pet-friendly policies and friendly on-site customer service teams, Springs communities are the perfect place to call home.

About Continental Properties

Continental Properties is a National Multifamily Housing Council Top 25 developer, owner and operator of rental home communities, retail and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, the company has developed 142 apartment communities, encompassing over 39,000 apartment homes across 20 states. In addition to its development portfolio, Continental Properties has strategically acquired nine apartment communities, further expanding its national footprint.