New jewelry studio invites visitors to create, design and shop

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AUBURN-OPELIKA

TOURISM

AUBURN — Perch Jewelry Studio is now open in downtown Auburn, inviting visitors to gather, create and explore their creativity through hands-on jewelry making, custom designs and a thoughtfully curated retail experience.

Founded by jewelry designer Barbara Birdsong, Perch is built on the belief that creativity belongs to everyone. The studio offers guests the opportunity to design personalized jewelry using gemstones, metals, charms and chains, participate in beginner-friendly workshops or shop handcrafted jewelry and a curated collection of local artisan goods.

Originally established in 2009, Perch enters its newest chapter in Auburn with a renewed focus on creating a welcoming space where people of all skill levels can learn, connect and create together.

“I’ve always believed creativity is meant to be shared. Perch is a place where everyone is welcome to gather around the table, slow down, make something with their hands and connect with others,” Birdsong said. “It’s never just been about the jewelry; it’s about creating experiences and memories that last long after you leave the studio.”

In addition to custom jewelry experiences, Perch offers workshops for individuals and groups, providing instruction for beginners while welcoming experienced makers looking to refine their skills. Visitors can also browse Birdsong’s signature jewelry collection alongside artwork and handcrafted goods created by local artisans.

The opening of Perch Jewelry Studio adds another unique, locally-owned business to Auburn’s shopping and arts scene, offering visitors an interactive experience that blends creativity, craftsmanship and community.

For more information about Perch Jewelry Studio, visit perchjewelrystudio.com.