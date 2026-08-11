Gov. Ivey introduces a CHOOSE Act Family

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OFFICE

OF GOV. KAY IVEY

PHENIX CITY — On Aug. 7., Gov. Kay Ivey introduced the Yearbys, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s Education Savings Account program. Parents John and Cecily Yearby have five children: Johnna (23), Josiah (15) in 10th grade, Jaci (13) in eighth grade, Jeremiah (11) in sixth grade and a 19-month-old baby boy. Josiah, Jaci and Jeremiah were supported by the CHOOSE Act at The Rock Academy for the 2025-26 school year. The Yearbys successfully renewed their application and will receive funding for the 2026-27 school year.

“For a family who has tried several educational avenues for their children, the Yearbys, with support from the CHOOSE Act, now have the opportunity to select a learning environment where each of their children can succeed,” Ivey said. “The Yearby family is one of many that has seen a remarkable difference in their children. It is wonderful to hear that they are thriving in an environment that can support their individual needs.”

John and Cecily value a school that puts God first, reflecting the same values they teach at home. John is the chaplain for Turner Fence, LLC in Opelika, and Cecily works in real estate. Their oldest son, Josiah, receives assistance from The Rock Academy’s special needs program and is making more progress every day. Jeremiah and Jaci are also benefitting greatly from the CHOOSE Act. Jeremiah is eager to go to school every day, and he is the first to wake up on school mornings, even before his mom. Jaci, who is 13 years old, thanked Gov. Ivey for providing her and her siblings with the chance to attend a school they love.

To other Alabama parents, Cecily Yearby advised regarding the CHOOSE Act: “There is nothing to lose from trying something different, so why not apply? If you are looking for another option, the CHOOSE Act provides more opportunities that many families do not know about. Learning environments make a big difference, and I have seen that my children are progressing more now than they ever have.”

After trying public school and a virtual learning program, the Yearbys have found that The Rock Academy best fits their needs academically and socially. Josiah’s favorite part about school is reading, and he loves to watch movies. Jeremiah’s favorite subject is social studies and history, and he enjoys playing video games for fun. Jaci is a great writer and likes to express her creativity through both writing and drawing.

“We are just thankful,” Cecily said. “The environment they create at the school helps the kids want to be there and learn. The CHOOSE Act program has been a blessing to our family, and I believe that it can be a blessing for so many others.”

The CHOOSE Act can help families with instructional materials and supplies, covering items like curriculum, textbooks, workbooks, educational software, computers, school supplies and even fees charged by tutors or schools.

“The Rock Academy is grateful to Gov. Kay Ivey for her leadership in passing the CHOOSE Act and expanding educational opportunities for Alabama families,” said Head of School Christy Marchetti. “Our school is not a typical private school, as 81% of our students receive financial support and 23% have identified learning differences. This legislation has allowed families who never thought they could afford private education to choose a learning environment that better meets their child’s needs. Educational opportunity should not be limited by income, ZIP code or a student’s learning challenges. We have seen firsthand how the CHOOSE Act has given families hope, options and access to individualized support. We sincerely thank Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Legislature for helping more children find a school where they can thrive.”

The Yearby family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program:

The McDade Family

The Siemens Family

The Carbonell Family

The Walker Family

The Moseley Family

Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy

The Tran Family

The Davis Family

The Doty Family

The Harrison Family

The Bell Family

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and Education Service Provider guides.

The 2026-27 CHOOSE Act application period officially closed at midnight on March 31, 2026, with a record-breaking 29,341 applications representing 48,927 students. Of these, 18,832 were new applications for 29,986 students, while 10,509 were renewal applications for 18,941 students. More than 34,000 students received approval and were able to begin using their CHOOSE Act funds for approved educational expenses starting July 1, 2026. Those funds equated to more than $174 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers.

For the 2026-27 academic year, the program was open to new families with an adjusted gross income not exceeding 300% of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-28 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For more information, visit chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2027-28 academic year will begin in January 2027 and will be available to all Alabama families, regardless of household income.